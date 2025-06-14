Rep. Melissa Hortman, Sen. John Hoffman shot in 'targeted' shootings: Sources

The Brief Two Minnesota lawmakers were shot by someone impersonating a police officer early Saturday morning. Sen. John Hoffman and Rep. Melissa Hortman, as well as their spouses, were shot, sources told FOX 9. They are both Democrats. The shootings happened in Champlin and Brooklyn Park.



Two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses were shot by someone impersonating a police officer, sources confirmed to FOX 9.

Sen. John Hoffman and Rep. Melissa Hortman, as well as their spouses, were shot in the overnight shootings in Champlin and Brooklyn Park, sources told FOX 9's Karen Scullin.

Their conditions are not known as of this writing.

Hortman, a Democrat from Brooklyn Park, represents District 34B. Hoffman, a Democrat from Champlin, represents Senate District 34.

Brooklyn Park, Champlin shootings

What we know:

The shelter-in-place alert sent at 5:30 a.m. by Brooklyn Park Police Department is for the 3-mile radius around the Edinburgh Golf Course.

Police say they are looking for a suspect in multiple targeted shootings. The suspect is armed and dangerous. The suspect is a white man with brown hair wearing black body armor over a blue shirt and blue pants, and he may be impersonating law enforcement.

Residents are told not to approach the suspect and to call 911. Authorities are also telling people in the area not to answer their door for a police officer unless it's two officers together, or call 911 to confirm the identity of the officer at your door.

Within the shelter-in-place order, about 2.5 miles away from the golf course, there is an active scene on Windsor Terrace North. About 7 miles away in Champlin, there is an active scene on 109th Place.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirms an investigation is underway and Brooklyn Park is the lead agency.

What they're saying:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and others are commenting on the shooting.

Gov. Walz:

"I’ve been briefed this morning on an ongoing situation involving targeted shootings in Champlin and Brooklyn Park. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement are on the scene. We will share more information soon."

Mounds View Mayor Zach Lindstrom:

"I'm just learning of the events that took place last night due to getting a safety alert for elected officials. I never thought we'd be here. My prayers are with the Hortman, and Hoffman families. I hope everyone comes out of this ok. I cannot emphasize enough that this is not ok. Any type of violence against elected officials is not ok. Any type of violence against other people is not ok. My understanding is that its someone cos-playing as a officer and they haven't been caught. For those going out to protest today please do it safely and if something looks off say something we do not need anyone else to get hurt."