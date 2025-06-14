Minnesota lawmakers shootings: Leaders and politicians react

The Brief Two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses were shot by someone impersonating a police officer early Saturday morning. Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were killed. Sen. John Hoffman and his wife are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Local and national politicians and leaders are sharing memories and statements about the Minnesota lawmakers.



Tributes and statements are pouring in from Minnesota leaders and politicians after shootings led to the deaths of lawmaker Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and injuries to Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

The backstory:

Local leaders and politicians are reacting to the shooting of two Minnesota lawmakers early Saturday morning. Authorities say someone impersonating a police officer shot Rep. Hortman and her husband at their Brooklyn Park home, and Sen. Hoffman and his wife in Champlin.

Hortman was a Democrat from Brooklyn Park representing District 34B. Hoffman, a Democrat from Champlin, represents Senate District 34.

Gov. Tim Walz

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz released the following statement on Saturday.

"Today Minnesota lost a great leader, and I lost a friend.

"A formidable public servant and a fixture of the state Capitol, Melissa Hortman, woke up every day determined to make our state a better place. She served the people of Minnesota with grace, compassion and tirelessness. Minnesota's thoughts are with her loved ones, and my prayers are with Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvetter, who were shot and wounded and are being treated.

"We are not a country that settles our differences at gunpoint. We have demonstrated again and again in our state that it is possible to peacefully disagree, that our state is strengthened by civil public debate. We must stand united against all forms of violence – and I call on everyone to join me in that commitment.

"To the responding officers, thank you for your bravery and your swift action. A state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigation is underway, and we will spare no resource in bringing those responsible to justice.

"We will not let fear win."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar released the following statements on X.

"This is a stunning act of violence. I’m thankful for all the law enforcement who are responding in real time. My prayers are with the Hortman and Hoffman families. Both legislators are close friends and devoted to their families and public service," said Klobuchar.

"I am heartbroken and horrified by the tragic loss of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, who were taken from us in an act of violence. Melissa was a good friend and we started in politics at the same time and were always there for each other. She was a true public servant to the core, dedicating her life to serving Minnesotans with integrity and compassion. Melissa’s legacy will endure, but today we grieve deeply. John’s and my prayers are with their children, their loved ones, and all who are mourning this devastating loss."

House DFL Caucus

The House DFL Caucus has issued the following statement.

"We are shocked and devastated at the shootings of our colleagues, and at the assassination of our Speaker, Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark. This is an unspeakable act of political violence that should never happen in the United States of America.

"Melissa was an incredible leader who dedicated her life to public service. She led our caucus with integrity, grace, and with determination to improve people’s lives. We are holding in our hearts Melissa and Mark’s families, their friends, their legislative family, and all who knew and loved them.

A photo of Melissa and Mark Hortman on June 13, 2025, at the annual Humphrey-Mondale Dinner. (Photo credit: Minnesota House DFL Caucus) (Supplied)

"Melissa talked a lot about following the Golden Rule, and the value that ‘to whom much is given, much is expected.’ She felt she had the ability and the obligation to serve others. And serve others she did. Minnesota is an immeasurably better state because Melissa Hortman chose to serve. Generations of Minnesotans will be better off thanks to her leadership. She was a dear friend to so many, and this caucus will miss her and Mark greatly.

"We are also thinking about Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, and we hope for their speedy recovery. We are grateful to law enforcement and the first responders who responded to these horrific acts, and we thank them for the ongoing work to apprehend the suspect and keep Minnesota’s public servants safe."

Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha

State Auditor Julie Blaha issued the following statement on Saturday.

"Heartbroken over the deaths of Rep Melissa Hortman & her husband Mark, and the critical conditions of Sen John Hoffman & his wife Yvette. They are more than dear friends, but also some of the greatest public servants I have ever known. Violence has no place in our democracy."

Former President Joe Biden

Former President Joe Biden said about the shooting on Saturday, "This heinous attack motivated by politics should never happen in America. We must give hate and extremism no safe harbor and we must all unite against political violence as a nation. Jill and I are sending strength to everyone affected by this senseless tragedy during an unimaginable time."

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump released the following statement through press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers. Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!"

Rep. Tom Emmer

House majority whip leader Tom Emmer released the following statement.

"Jacquie and I ask Minnesotans and all Americans to join us in prayer for the Hortman family, as well as Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette. No public official — or any American — should fear for their safety in their own home, and we condemn this despicable act of political violence. We thank law enforcement for their swift response, and we will continue to monitor the situation. Justice must be served for the attacker still at large."

Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan

Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan issued a statement saying in part, "There are few times I am at a loss for words. Today is one of those days. I’m mourning the devastating loss of my friend Speaker Melissa Hortman and her devoted husband Mark Hortman."

"Two children have lost their mom and dad. A family has lost its daughter. I have lost a dear friend. Minnesota has lost a passionate leader," the statement continued. "My prayers are also with Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, who are dear and good people, as they recover in the hospital from this attack."

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson released the following statement.

"This is a dark day for Minnesota & for democracy. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, their colleagues & to the communities they serve w/ dedication & integrity. That betrayal is deeply disturbing to those of us who wear the badge w/ honor."