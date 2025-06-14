Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Authorities ask public to not attend No Kings protests out of caution

The Brief A No Kings protest set to happen in northeast Minneapolis was canceled after DFL Rep. Hortman was fatally shot. The No Kings protest set to happen at the Minnesota State Capitol today has not yet been canceled. Law enforcement authorities are asking the public not to attend the protests.



The Minnesota State Patrol is asking the public not to attend the No Kings protests set to happen across the state, including the one at the Minnesota State Capitol, though organizers say the event is still going on as planned.

No Kings protest

What they're saying:

The No Kings protests are scheduled across the state and country on Saturday. However, given the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers, authorities are asking people in the state not to attend the demonstrations "out of an abundance of caution."

Despite the warning from authorities, organizers of the protest say the event is still going as planned.

"We are proceeding with our peaceful event as planned. We understand the situation is fluid. For now we are proceeding with our no kings event at the Capitol with a march and rally. The governor will not be speaking. Attorney General Keith Ellison will."

The backstory:

Minnesota Governor Walz confirmed that Rep. Hortman and her husband are dead after being shot in their home on Saturday morning. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were also shot and injured and remain hospitalized.

Authorities say the shooting suspect has not been found, and a manhunt is underway.

