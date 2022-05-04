Shakopee water ski show brings out big crowds
It’s no surprise that the birthplace of waterskiing, Minnesota, also boasts several impressive water ski teams and shows. One of the Midwest’s largest water ski clubs, the Shakopee Prior Lake Water Ski Association, puts on a free show at Quarry Lake Park in Shakopee every Thursday of the summer through August. Nearly a thousand people show up each week to watch the pyramids, ballet, barefooting, jumping and wakeboarding. The association was formed in 1957 and has nearly 200 members.
India Fest returns to St. Paul after break due to COVID-19 restrictions
After holding a slimmed down festival last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, India Fest will return to St. Paul this weekend.
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Aug. 12-14)
From antique cars to monster trucks, there is plenty to see in Minnesota this weekend!
Celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week
This is an important week to show support for the people who grow our food. It’s National Farmer’s Market Week. And because of the cool start to summer, some of the most popular items are just now in-season, like sweet corn. The Minneapolis Farmer’s Market will host a big event at their Lyndale location on Saturday, August 8th. There will be live music, cooking competitions, a corn-husking competition, giveaways and more. The market opens at 6am with opening ceremonies at 8am. Events will run through 1pm.
The Scott County Threshers Association is dedicated to preserving the agricultural and industrial history in the county, and every year it puts on a Harvest Festival in Jordan. The 58th annual old-time Harvest Festival runs through Sunday, Aug. 7.
The 58th annual Harvest Festival in Jordan runs through Sunday. It will feature old-time tractors and farm equipment, and is put on by the Scott County Threshers Association.
Take a sail, grab a bite from a food truck, and more this weekend!
St. Paul Food Truck Festival this Saturday at Union Depot
The sixth annual St. Paul Food Truck Festival is back at Union Depot in Lowertown St. Paul this Saturday, Aug. 6. From noon-10 p.m., you can sample a wide array of food from more than 45 trucks. Other activities include life-size Jenga, mechanical bull, bean bag toss, henna tattoo artists, and a psychic tarot reader. In addition, local cover bands will provide entertainment at the event.
Minnesota Fringe Festival returns this week
After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Minnesota Fringe Festival came back in a hybrid format last year. The festival is back in-person this year for the first time since 2019.
The Minnesota Fringe Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019. It runs August 4th through the 14th at different venues across the Twin Cities. There will be more than 595 performances of 115 shows. They offer a little bit of everything from a popcorn musical about the Minnesota State Fair falling in to the hands of a greedy real estate mogul, to a ballet murder mystery centered around cupcake bakers. It’s the largest performing arts festival in the Midwest.
Minnesota Water Garden Society's annual tour this weekend
The 25th Annual Minnesota Water Garden Society Water Garden Tour includes gorgeous gardens, beautiful waterfalls, and stunning streams.
A koi pond in Maplewood is among the water gardens people can see on the Minnesota Water Garden Society's annual tour this weekend.
The Minnesota Water Garden Society is hosting an annual tour of water gardens in the Twin Cities. It'll be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 30-31.
Great spots to eat on road trips in Minnesota
Stephanie March of Mpls. St. Paul Magazine joins FOX 9 Good Day to talk about the best road trip eats in Minnesota.
Summer activities in Minnesota: 4 must-visit Twin Cities favorites
With the summer months quickly slipping away, we checked in with some of your favorite folks at FOX 9 for their summer activity recommendations.
Luxury Home Tour gets underway this weekend
Stop scrolling social media for home inspiration. For the next three weekends you can step inside some of the Twin Cities most luxurious homes. They’re featured on the Midwest Home Magazine’s Luxury Home Tour. The homes stretch across the metro and are a mix of renovations and new builds. Tickets are available on Midwest Home Magazine’s website.
The Luxury Home Tour runs for the next three weekends in the Twin Cities. The event is put on by Midwest Home Magazine, with tickets available online, as well as at Cub Foods and Menards. More information online here: https://midwesthome.com/luxury-home-tour/
Pao Houa Her gallery coming to Walker Art Center
In a gallery at the Walker Art Center, the work of Pao Houa Her is coming into focus in a new exhibit called "Flowers Of The Sky."
Fourth of July fireworks shows in Minnesota: list
Looking for a place to watch fireworks in Minnesota on the Fourth of July? Here's a list.
List: Minnesota events and tourism come roaring back this summer
It's National Travel and Tourism Week, and Minnesota is preparing for a busy couple months ahead of travel.