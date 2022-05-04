Shakopee water ski show brings out big crowds
Shakopee water ski show brings out big crowds

It’s no surprise that the birthplace of waterskiing, Minnesota, also boasts several impressive water ski teams and shows. One of the Midwest’s largest water ski clubs, the Shakopee Prior Lake Water Ski Association, puts on a free show at Quarry Lake Park in Shakopee every Thursday of the summer through August. Nearly a thousand people show up each week to watch the pyramids, ballet, barefooting, jumping and wakeboarding. The association was formed in 1957 and has nearly 200 members.

Celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week
Celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week

This is an important week to show support for the people who grow our food. It’s National Farmer’s Market Week. And because of the cool start to summer, some of the most popular items are just now in-season, like sweet corn. The Minneapolis Farmer’s Market will host a big event at their Lyndale location on Saturday, August 8th. There will be live music, cooking competitions, a corn-husking competition, giveaways and more. The market opens at 6am with opening ceremonies at 8am. Events will run through 1pm.

St. Paul Food Truck Festival this Saturday at Union Depot
St. Paul Food Truck Festival this Saturday at Union Depot

The sixth annual St. Paul Food Truck Festival is back at Union Depot in Lowertown St. Paul this Saturday, Aug. 6. From noon-10 p.m., you can sample a wide array of food from more than 45 trucks. Other activities include life-size Jenga, mechanical bull, bean bag toss, henna tattoo artists, and a psychic tarot reader. In addition, local cover bands will provide entertainment at the event.

Minnesota Fringe Festival returns this week

Minnesota Fringe Festival returns this week

After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Minnesota Fringe Festival came back in a hybrid format last year. The festival is back in-person this year for the first time since 2019. 

Popular performing arts festival returns this week
Popular performing arts festival returns this week

The Minnesota Fringe Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019. It runs August 4th through the 14th at different venues across the Twin Cities. There will be more than 595 performances of 115 shows. They offer a little bit of everything from a popcorn musical about the Minnesota State Fair falling in to the hands of a greedy real estate mogul, to a ballet murder mystery centered around cupcake bakers. It’s the largest performing arts festival in the Midwest.

Luxury Home Tour gets underway this weekend
Luxury Home Tour gets underway this weekend

Stop scrolling social media for home inspiration. For the next three weekends you can step inside some of the Twin Cities most luxurious homes. They’re featured on the Midwest Home Magazine’s Luxury Home Tour. The homes stretch across the metro and are a mix of renovations and new builds. Tickets are available on Midwest Home Magazine’s website.

Orono castle among homes on Twin Cities luxury home tour
Orono castle among homes on Twin Cities luxury home tour

The Luxury Home Tour runs for the next three weekends in the Twin Cities. The event is put on by Midwest Home Magazine, with tickets available online, as well as at Cub Foods and Menards. More information online here: https://midwesthome.com/luxury-home-tour/