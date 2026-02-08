Expand / Collapse search

St. Cloud homicide: Woman dead, man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  February 8, 2026 10:56am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

The Brief

    • The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a woman dead and a man critically injured. 
    • Police say a 22-year-old St. Cloud woman is dead after sustaining "multiple wounds" and a 23-year-old St. Cloud man was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
    • Authorities say both people knew each other and there is no threat to the public.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Cloud police are investigating a homicide that left a woman dead and a man critically injured. 

St. Cloud homicide

What we know:

Police say they responded to the 3100 block of 40th Avenue South for a reported medical emergency at about 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7.

Officers then found a dead 22-year-old St. Cloud woman with "multiple wounds." 

Authorities also found a 23-year-old St. Cloud man with life-threatening injuries. He was then taken to the hospital. 

Both the man and woman knew each other, police say, and there is not any current threat to the public.  

A news release from the police department classified the incident as a homicide. 

What we don't know:

Details on what type of wounds were sustained have not been shared.

Authorities have not released any information on the identities of the man and woman. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the St. Cloud Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetySt. Cloud