St. Cloud homicide: Woman dead, man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Cloud police are investigating a homicide that left a woman dead and a man critically injured.
St. Cloud homicide
What we know:
Police say they responded to the 3100 block of 40th Avenue South for a reported medical emergency at about 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7.
Officers then found a dead 22-year-old St. Cloud woman with "multiple wounds."
Authorities also found a 23-year-old St. Cloud man with life-threatening injuries. He was then taken to the hospital.
Both the man and woman knew each other, police say, and there is not any current threat to the public.
A news release from the police department classified the incident as a homicide.
What we don't know:
Details on what type of wounds were sustained have not been shared.
Authorities have not released any information on the identities of the man and woman.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the St. Cloud Police Department.