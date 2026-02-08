St. Cloud homicide: Woman dead, man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

The Brief The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a woman dead and a man critically injured. Police say a 22-year-old St. Cloud woman is dead after sustaining "multiple wounds" and a 23-year-old St. Cloud man was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. Authorities say both people knew each other and there is no threat to the public.



St. Cloud police are investigating a homicide that left a woman dead and a man critically injured.

St. Cloud homicide

What we know:

Police say they responded to the 3100 block of 40th Avenue South for a reported medical emergency at about 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7.

Officers then found a dead 22-year-old St. Cloud woman with "multiple wounds."

Authorities also found a 23-year-old St. Cloud man with life-threatening injuries. He was then taken to the hospital.

Both the man and woman knew each other, police say, and there is not any current threat to the public.

A news release from the police department classified the incident as a homicide.

What we don't know:

Details on what type of wounds were sustained have not been shared.

Authorities have not released any information on the identities of the man and woman.