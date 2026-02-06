Hennepin County Sheriff opens talks to wind-down Operation Metro Surge

The Brief Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt has met with Border Czar Tom Homan four times but hasn't decided on cooperating with ICE. Witt is concerned about the impact on local prosecutions if ICE takes custody of violent offenders. She also wants consistent procedures across Minnesota regarding ICE detainers.



Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt is navigating the complexities of cooperating with ICE amid an immigration crackdown.

‘Not going to be one side wins all’

What we know:

Sheriff Dawanna Witt has met with Border Czar Tom Homan multiple times since his arrival in the Twin Cities. Despite these meetings, she has not made any decisions to change current policies.

"No, we have not made any decisions to change our current ways of doing things. None of our policies have been changed," said Witt.

Witt is open to finding common ground, especially in notifying immigration officials about violent offenders' release.

However, she is concerned that if these offenders are taken into ICE custody, it could hinder local prosecutions and deny victims justice.

"If we do a notification, and they're picked up, victims will not get their justice because then local attorneys would not be able to prosecute. And that would be a concern for me too. I want victims to have that justice as well," said Witt.

A need for consistent procedures

The backstory:

Hennepin County currently only works with ICE when there is a warrant signed by a judge.

However, ICE agents often file administrative detainers with other county jails to take custody of immigrants in the country illegally. Witt wants this process to be consistent across Minnesota, rather than varying from county to county.

"There have been years that these things have been going on. I'm asking for consistency," she said.

Witt emphasized that if ICE wants the county to hold someone, they need to provide a warrant.

"If you want us to hold somebody for you, get the warrant, we will hold them," she said.

‘Really exhausting times’

What they're saying:

Witt says at the end of the day her ultimate goal is to get the surge of federal ICE agents out of Minnesota.

But once they are gone, she knows it will take a lot of work to undo the damage that has been done.

"It simply should not have happened. I need our community to trust your local authorities because we are here to protect you," said Witt.