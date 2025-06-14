Minnesota lawmakers shooting: No current safety threat in Champlin

The Brief Champlin authorities said in an update there is no shelter-in-place for the city or a current threat to the general public. Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot inside their Champlin home in a "targeted" shooting. The Father Hennepin Festival taking place in the city will continue as planned, city officials said.



Authorities say there is no current threat to public safety in Champlin after Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot inside their home in the city.

Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were also shot and killed inside their home in Brooklyn Park a little over an hour later.

Authorities say both shootings were "targeted".

No current threat to public safety in Champlin

What we know:

According to Champlin police, there is no current threat to the public after Sen. Hoffman and his wife were shot inside their home.

Police say they responded just after 2 a.m. to reports of gunfire at Hoffman's home. At the scene, officers found the two victims inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Hoffman and his wife were taken to the hospital, and they are now out of surgery and recovering from their gunshot wounds.

What they're saying:

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation," said Champlin Police Chief Glen Schneider. "We are working closely with state and local law enforcement partners to follow leads and pursue all necessary investigative steps."

The suspect is still at large, but police say "based on current information" authorities believe this was a targeted attack and there is no current threat to the general's public safety.

"The City of Champlin extends its thoughts and prayers to Senator John Hoffman, Representative Melissa Hortman, and their families during this difficult time," the press release stated.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone who observes suspicious activity or has relevant information to call 911 immediately.

In Brooklyn Park, authorities are also telling people in the area not to answer their door for a police officer unless it's two officers together, or call 911 to confirm the identity of the officer at your door.

The suspect is a white man with brown hair wearing black body armor over a blue shirt and blue pants, and he may be impersonating law enforcement.

Father Hennepin Festival

Big picture view:

Champlin city officials said that the Father Hennepin Festival taking place in the city Saturday will continue as planned.

The Kids Market at the festival was canceled due to vendor availability.

The festival is taking place until Sunday at 6 p.m.

Minnesota lawmakers shot in ‘targeted attacks’

The backstory:

Sen. Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, and Rep. Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot inside their homes by some impersonating a police officer.

Rep. Hortman and her husband were killed in the shooting. Sen. Hoffman and his wife were shot multiple times, but are out of surgery, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is "cautiously optimistic" they will survive. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is "cautiously optimistic" they will survive.

Hortman was Democrat from Brooklyn Park representing District 34B. Hoffman, a Democrat from Champlin, represents Senate District 34.

Timeline of what happened

Timeline:

Here's a look at the timeline of what we know so far:

About 2 a.m. on June 14: A 911 call in Champlin was made at about 2 a.m. Saturday. Police then found that Minnesota Sen. Hoffman and his wife had been shot. Both Hoffman and his wife are recovering from gunshot wounds after undergoing surgery at the hospital.

3:35 am.: Brooklyn Park police officers then "proactively" went to the home of Rep. Hortman, authorities say. It was there that they encountered the suspect, who was dressed up as an officer with a fake police vehicle. The suspect opened fire on officers, but the suspect fled.

5:30 a.m.: The shelter-in-place alert was sent at 5:30 a.m. by BPPD for the 3-mile radius around the Edinburgh Golf Course.

Around 9:45 a.m.: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced at a press conference that Hortman and her husband had died after being shot. Walz said they're "cautiously optimistic" about Hoffman and his wife's recovery.

Around 11 a.m.: Authorities and Gov. Walz urged people to not attend any political rallies until the suspect is apprehended.

Around 11:30 a.m.: Champlin authorities say there is no current threat to public safety in the city.

Before 1 p.m.: The Associated Press identified : The Associated Press identified Vance Luther Boelter, 57, as the suspect . He was appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2016 and then by Gov. Walz in 2019 to the bipartisan workforce development board. His term expired in 2023.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway and Brooklyn Park is the lead agency. The FBI is assisting in the investigation. Gov. Walz said he has activated the State Emergency Operations Center.

Several people have reportedly been detained and questioned, but no arrests have been made.

Dig deeper:

