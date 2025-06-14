MN lawmaker shootings: President Trump says 'such horrific violence will not be tolerated'

The Brief President Donald Trump says "such horrific violence will not be tolerated." Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were fatally shot in a targeted attack. Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were also shot. The FBI is assisting int he investigation.



President Donald Trump says "such horrific violence will not be tolerated" after Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were fatally shot in a targeted attack early Saturday. The suspect also shot Sen. John Hoffman and his wife. Officials are "cautiously optimistic" they will survive.

President Trump statement on killing of Melissa Hortman, shooting of John Hoffman

What they're saying:

President Trump released a statement, saying: "I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against state lawmakers. Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place."

Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said she is "closely monitoring" the situation in Minnesota, noting the FBI is on the ground investigating the shootings with state and local authorities.

"This horrific violence will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," she added.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said, "The FBI is fully engaged on the ground in Minnesota and is working in collaboration with our local and state partners."