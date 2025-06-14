MN lawmaker shootings: Vance Boelter texted roommates: I may be dead soon
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Vance Boelter was at a Minneapolis home on Saturday morning where he rented a room part-time, and texted his roommates, I made some bad choices, I may be dead soon.
FOX 9 is learning more about 57-year-old Boelter, who is a suspect in two shootings that left a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband dead, and injured another lawmaker and his wife Saturday morning.
Vance Boelter rents room in Minneapolis home
What we know:
Authorities say Vance Boelter is the suspect in the shootings of Minnesota lawmakers Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman. Hortman and her husband were killed, and Hoffman and his wife were injured.
In the hours after the shooting, FOX 9’s Mary McGuire has learned Boelter went to a Minneapolis home on the 4800 block of Fremont Avenue where he rented a room part-time. He sent a text to his roommates saying something along the lines of: I made some bad choices, I don’t want to implicate any of you, but I may be dead soon.
Police served a search warrant at the home in connection with the investigation, and used battering rams to get inside the home.
Boelter had vehicles at the home, and broke out one of the windows, but it’s not clear if he left the area in one of the vehicles. Authorities say the image of him wearing a cowboy hat is from surveillance cameras at the Minneapolis home.
The renters are back at the home Saturday evening, cleaning up damage. They also told FOX 9 his main family home is in Green Isle, and he’s married with five kids, and has several pets.
Timeline of what happened
Timeline:
Here's a look at the timeline of what we know so far:
- About 2 a.m. on June 14: A 911 call in Champlin was made at about 2 a.m. Saturday. Police then found that Minnesota Sen. Hoffman and his wife had been shot. Both Hoffman and his wife are recovering from gunshot wounds after undergoing surgery at the hospital.
- 3:35 am.: Brooklyn Park police officers then "proactively" went to the home of Rep. Hortman, authorities say. It was there that they encountered the suspect, who was dressed up as an officer with a fake police vehicle. The suspect opened fire on officers, but the suspect fled. In the suspect's vehicle, authorities found a manifesto with lawmakers' names on it and papers with "No Kings" written on them.
- 5:30 a.m.: The shelter-in-place alert was sent at 5:30 a.m. by BPPD for the 3-mile radius around the Edinburgh Golf Course.
- Around 6 a.m.: Vance Boelter briefly returned to a home near 49th and Fremont in Minneapolis, where he rented a room part-time. He texted two of the roommates that he had made some bad choices, he doesn't want to implicate them, and he may be dead soon. He did have vehicles at the home and broke out one of the windows, but it's unclear if he took one of those vehicles before he fled. The image of Boelter in the cowboy hat is from the surveillance cameras at this home. The renters have been allowed back inside the home.
- Around 9:45 a.m.: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced at a press conference that Hortman and her husband had died after being shot. Walz said they're "cautiously optimistic" about Hoffman and his wife's recovery.
- Around 11 a.m.: Authorities and Gov. Walz urged people to not attend any political rallies until the suspect is apprehended.
- Around 11:30 a.m.: Champlin authorities say there is no current threat to public safety in the city.
- Before 1 p.m.: The Associated Press identified Vance Luther Boelter, 57, as the suspect. He was appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2016 and then by Gov. Walz in 2019 to the bipartisan workforce development board. His term expired in 2023.
- About 1:30 p.m.: Police clear the scene at Hoffman's house in Champlin.
- Around 1:45 p.m.: Police served a search warrant at a home near 49th and Fremont in Minneapolis in connection with the investigation. Authorities used battering rams to get inside. Those who are renting the home told FOX 9 Boelter was a part-time renter of a room in the home.
- 3 p.m.: Authorities named Vance Boelter as a "person of interest" and suspect in the case, and asked for the public's help in locating him.
- 3:20 p.m.: Brooklyn Park authorities have cleared the shelter-in-place order. But an alert sent to people living in the area asks people to call 911 if you see something suspicious. Police will still be in the area collecting evidence. Meanwhile, Mercy Hospital remains on lockdown.
- 3:50 p.m.: The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the initial reports for the Hortmans, saying Melissa Hortman, 55, and David Hortman, 58, both died of multiple gunshot wounds. A time of death was not listed, but the report says David Hortman died at North Memorial Hospital, while Melissa Hortman died at her home.
- 4 p.m.: The FBI is offering a $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Vance Boelter.
Dig deeper:
Read more of FOX 9's coverage on the shootings:
- Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Suspect Vance Boelter sought in connection to shootings
- Rep. Melissa Hortman, her husband killed; Sen. John Hoffman, his wife shot in 'targeted' shootings
- MN lawmaker shootings: Timeline of what happened
- FBI reward offered for information on Vance Boelter, suspect in MN lamaker shootings
- MN lawmaker shootings: President Trump says 'such horrific violence will not be tolerated'
- Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Authorities ask public to not attend No Kings protests out of caution
- MN lawmaker shootings: No Kings papers found inside suspect's fake police car
- Minnesota lawmakers shootings: Leaders and politicians react
- Minnesota lawmakers shooting: No current safety threat in Champlin