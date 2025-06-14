MN lawmaker shootings: Vance Boelter texted roommates: I may be dead soon

The Brief Authorities say 57-year-old Vance Boelter is the suspect in the shootings of Minnesota state lawmakers Melissa Hortmand and John Hoffman, and their spouses. Boelter rented a room part-time at a Minneapolis home, and his roommates tell FOX 9 he texted them Saturday morning at 6 a.m. saying, I made some bad choices, I may be dead soon. Hortman and her husband were killed. Hoffman and his wife were injured.



Vance Boelter rents room in Minneapolis home

What we know:

Authorities say Vance Boelter is the suspect in the shootings of Minnesota lawmakers Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman. Hortman and her husband were killed, and Hoffman and his wife were injured.

In the hours after the shooting, FOX 9’s Mary McGuire has learned Boelter went to a Minneapolis home on the 4800 block of Fremont Avenue where he rented a room part-time. He sent a text to his roommates saying something along the lines of: I made some bad choices, I don’t want to implicate any of you, but I may be dead soon.

Police served a search warrant at the home in connection with the investigation, and used battering rams to get inside the home.

Boelter had vehicles at the home, and broke out one of the windows, but it’s not clear if he left the area in one of the vehicles. Authorities say the image of him wearing a cowboy hat is from surveillance cameras at the Minneapolis home.

The renters are back at the home Saturday evening, cleaning up damage. They also told FOX 9 his main family home is in Green Isle, and he’s married with five kids, and has several pets.

Timeline of what happened

Timeline:

Here's a look at the timeline of what we know so far:

