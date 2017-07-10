"Total devastation": Hurricane Dorian levels parts of the Bahamas

"Total devastation": Hurricane Dorian levels parts of the Bahamas

Relief officials reported scenes of utter ruin Tuesday in parts of the Bahamas and rushed to deal with an unfolding humanitarian crisis in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, the most powerful storm on record ever to hit the islands. At least five deaths were reported, with the full scope of the disaster still unknown.

The causes and risks of the Amazon fires

The causes and risks of the Amazon fires

Fires have been breaking out at an unusual pace in Brazil this year, causing global alarm over deforestation in the Amazon region. The world's largest rainforest is often called the "lungs of the earth."

France threatens economic retaliation over Amazon fires

France threatens economic retaliation over Amazon fires

In a sharp escalation of tensions over fires ravaging the Amazon, France on Friday accused Brazil's president of having lied to French leader Emmanuel Macron and threatened to block a European Union trade deal with South American states including Brazil.