Renee Good's spouse thanks Minneapolis community for showing up for each other

The spouse of Renee Good shared a new statement highlighting how Renee "chose kindness."

Becca Good shared a statement amid a memorial for Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were both killed by federal immigration agents.

In the statement, Becca highlighted that she and Renee "chose kindness," even if it was considered radical. She went on to thank the Minneapolis community for showing up for each other, by organizing food, rides and checking in on neighbors.

Here is the full statement from Becca Good:

"Minneapolis has shown me that even in the middle of grief and fear, people still show up for each other. For that, I want to say thank you. Thank you to this incredible community for showing up again and again — organizing food and rides, making sure our kids get to school, checking in on neighbors, and standing together in the cold. I am so proud to call Minneapolis my home.

"Renee was not the first person killed, and she was not the last. You know my wife’s name and you know Alex’s name, but there are many others in this city being harmed that you don’t know — their families are hurting just like mine, even if they don’t look like mine. They are neighbors, friends, coworkers, classmates. And we must also know their names. Because this shouldn’t happen to anyone.

"Renee always showed up — as a volunteer, a teacher, a mom, a friend — always helping out, making things a little better for others. Seeing the world now celebrate the parts of her that I’ve always known — the kindness, the humor, the warmth — reminds me of her spirit. Renee and I believed that if we lived every day in the world as we wanted it to be, we could build toward making that world a reality. So I am doing that every day — and every night, as I kiss my son at bedtime and tell him things are going to get better.

"Renee and I chose kindness. We believed that every life deserves the same care, treatment, and dignity, no matter who they are or what they look like. That shouldn’t be radical. If it is, then I want Renee and our family to be known for how we practiced radical kindness every day."