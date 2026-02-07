Alex Pretti shooting: Minnesota BCA 'remains committed' to working with FBI, but no plans finalized

The Brief The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said "plans have not been finalized" on how to investigate the shooting death of Alex Pretti. The BCA added that it is continuing conversations with the FBI and the Department of Justice on identifying the best path forward. An independent investigation by the BCA's force investigation unit is ongoing.



The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said it remains committed to working with federal investigators to find a path forward to investigate the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by U.S. Border Patrol agents, but those plans have not been finalized.

BCA hopes to work with FBI on Alex Pretti shooting

The BCA released an update on Friday, Feb. 6, saying that it "remains committed" to working with the FBI and the Department of Justice on the investigation on the shooting death of Alex Pretti, but added that the "plans have not been finalized."

State officials say they have been clear about their desire to work with the FBI since the day of the shooting, which the BCA has done in the past with similar cases.

Meanwhile, the BCA Force Investigations Unit is still investigating the shooting independently.

BCA Superintendent Drew Evans shared the following statement:

"A thorough and impartial investigative process that is objective, worthy of public trust and guided by Minnesota’s established investigative standards is critical. A cooperative approach helps ensure Minnesotans can trust the outcome of this review."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the BCA at 651-793-7000 or by email at bca.tips@state.mn.us.

FBI response

FOX 9 reached out to the FBI and will update this story if they respond.