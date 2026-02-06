‘ICE Out’ snow sculpture honors Renee Good at Lake of the Isles

The Brief A snow sculpture honoring Renee Good will be unveiled at Lake of the Isles on Saturday night. The sculpture aims to raise awareness about censorship and honor victims of ICE. Artist Dusty Thune and project coordinator Heather Friedli are involved in the project.



Raising awareness through art

What we know:

Artist Dusty Thune designed the sculpture to pay tribute to Renee Good. The front features Good's face with a steel plate to symbolize censorship.

"Her body may have been silenced, but her sign and her message is still reaching people," Thune told FOX 9.

The back of the sculpture includes hand signs for ICE Out.

Another snow block nearby serves as a reminder to remember others who have died in ICE detention.

Honoring those lost

What they're saying:

"We have a memorial wall, so it lists a bunch of names of people who have died in ICE detention, as well as our activists here in the Twin Cities who died on the streets of Minneapolis," said Heather Friedli, project coordinator.

Despite the positive message, the sculpture faces potential vandalism. Recently, Jacob Lang, a Trump and ICE supporter, was arrested and charged for destroying a "Prosecute ICE" sculpture outside the state capitol.

In response, the community is vigilant to protect the new sculpture.