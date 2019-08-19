Man accused of carrying on affair with Rep. Omar says wife made up claims
The alleged love interest of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar says his ex-wife made up allegations that he was involved in an affair with the Minnesota representative.
New DHS commissioner pledges to rebuild trust amid overwhelming problems
Minnesota’s new human services commissioner held aloft a granite plaque with the word “trustworthy” on it Wednesday, telling lawmakers that it would sit on her desk at the agency and govern the way she operates the beleaguered department.
AOC, Pressley vow to help pay bail for counter-protesters arrested at 'Straight Pride' parade
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and fellow member of “the Squad” Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., vowed Saturday to contribute to a fund that is raising bail money for the 36 counter-protesters arrested at the “Straight Pride Parade" in Boston.
Elizabeth Warren wins Minnesota State Fair 'bean ballot' in landslide
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren won the Minnesota DFL’s state fair “bean ballot” straw poll, which – while unofficial – is being viewed by officials in both parties as worth more than a hill of beans.
Pentagon approves $3.6B in funds from military projects to build 175 miles of Trump's border wall
Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday approved the use of $3.6 billion in funding from military construction projects to build 175 miles of President Donald Trump's wall along the Mexican border.
Poll: Minnesotans high on legal marijuana
In their state fair polls, the Minnesota House and Senate both asked whether recreational marijuana should be legalized at age 21.
Minnesota DHS gets new leader who faces senators’ questions Tuesday
Minnesota’s biggest state agency got its new leader Tuesday when new human services commissioner Jodi Harpstead took charge, but Harpstead is not in for a warm welcome from everyone.
Political discourse at State Fair shows off 'the worst' of Minnesota, party leaders say
After several unpleasant encounters, party leaders from both sides are saying that political discourse at the Minnesota State Fair shows off 'the worst' of our state. Some have even installed security cameras in the booths.
Rep. Omar releases death threat made against her, others
In a tweet Wednesday, Rep. Ilhan Omar shared the frightening text of a threat made against her.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar swings by FOX 9 booth at Minnesota State Fair
As she seeks the 202 Democratic presidential nomination, Senator Amy Klobuchar took time off to spend a day at the fair.
Fellow Democrats rush to Ilhan Omar's defense amid controversies
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus said they appeared in Minneapolis on Friday to embrace U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar amid a series of controversies, including an allegation that Omar misused campaign money to carry on an affair.
Another Minnesota DHS official resigns amid department turmoil
A fourth official at the Minnesota Department of Human Services is set to step down next month.
Fanduel sportsbook opens near Minnesota border; I-35 will be 'awfully busy'
Operators of a new Fanduel sportsbook in northern Iowa expect so much of their business to come from the Twin Cities that they didn't choose an Iowa sports star to place the ceremonial first bet Thursday.
CAIR calls for 24/7 security for Rep. Omar after death threat
The Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for around-the-clock security for Representative Ilhan Omar after the congresswoman shared a threat made against her on Wednesday.
Feeling pressure on trade, Trump says China 'wants to make a deal'
President Donald Trump, facing nervous investors and worried small business owners, said suddenly on Monday at the G-7 summit that China wants to make a deal to end the long trade war with the U.S.
U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy to resign in September, citing family health concern
U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, the Republican who represents central and western Wisconsin in Congress, says he will resign next month because his ninth child due in October has a heart condition.
Ex-Rep. Joe Walsh to challenge Trump in 2020 GOP primary
Joe Walsh, a former Illinois congressman, says he'll challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2020.
Bernie Sanders visits Minnesota State Fair, seeks repeat victory
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders visited the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday afternoon as he seeks back-to-back wins in a battleground state targeted by President Donald Trump.
Klobuchar campaigns at fair as other 2020 Dems make stops in Minnesota
As the state fair kicks off this weekend, Minnesota Senator and 2020 hopeful Amy Klobuchar is facing stiff competition from other Democrats.
Town halls? Some Minnesota congressional delegates don't love ‘em
Members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation have a love-hate relationship with town hall meetings, where they risk coming face-to-face with angry voters and challenging questions in a potentially embarrassing public setting.