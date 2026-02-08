St. Louis Park house fire leaves one person dead, another hurt

article

The Brief A fire in St. Louis Park resulted in one death and one person hospitalized. The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not considered suspicious.



One person was found dead and another was rushed to the hospital after a fire ripped through a home in St. Louis Park early Sunday morning.

Deadly St. Louis Park fire

What we know:

Just after 7 a.m., St. Louis Park fire crews responded to the report of a fire at a home along Edgewood Avenue South near Minnetonka Boulevard. At the scene, one adult was taken to the hospital with smoke and heat injuries, while another adult was found dead.

Cause of fire not yet known

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but authorities say it doesn't appear to be suspicious. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death for the victim.

Local perspective:

The investigation into the fire is ongoing, and the fire department is being assisted with the investigation by the Hennepin County Fire Investigation Team and the State Fire Marshal. The St. Louis Park Police Department, Hennepin County Crime Lab and the Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Edina, Excelsior, Golden Valley, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Plymouth and Richfield fire departments all also assisted at the fire scene Sunday morning.