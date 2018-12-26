Zucker, Rudolph host news conference for kids at U of M Masonic Children's Hospital
What would you be doing if you didn’t play sports? What’s your favorite food? What’s your favorite penguin? Will you sing the Itsy Bitsy Spider?
Takeaways: Gophers beat SDSU, 28-21
It wasn’t the prettiest football you’ll ever see, but Minnesota football coach PJ Fleck won’t apologize for the Gophers needing a late comeback to beat South Dakota State Thursday night at TCF Bank Stadium.
Gophers WR Rashod Bateman honors late uncle with crazy one-handed TD catch
Rashod Bateman honored his uncle, who died two weeks ago, with a one-handed touchdown catch in the Gophers' 28-21 wn over South Dakota State Thursday night at TCF Bank Stadium.
Gophers hold off South Dakota State, 28-21
PJ Fleck talks constantly about failing, responding and growing within a football game. His Gophers had to do plenty of it in a 28-21 victory over South Dakota State to open the 2019 season at TCF Bank Stadium.
Carter Coughlin wants to 'make the U of M great'
In what might be one of the fastest careers for a University of Minnesota athlete, Gophers’ senior Carter Coughlin admits it’s difficult to realize it’s his final year of college football.
Gophers release depth chart for South Dakota State
The Gophers released their depth chart for Thursday's season-opener against South Dakota State. It didn't reveal any big surprises, but we don't yet know who the kicker is.
Fleck on South Dakota State: 'We need to worry about us'
PJ Fleck isn’t listening to the odds-makers in Las Vegas, who have the Gophers favored by 12.5 points against South Dakota State Thursday night at TCF Bank Stadium.
Gopher football sells 7,157 tickets in 24-hour, $10 flash sale
More than 7,000 tickets were sold during a 24-hour, $10 flash sale that coincided with a Gophers football day at the Minnesota State Fair. The The University of Minnesota athletic department sold 7,157 tickets for the Thursday, Aug. 29 opener against South Dakota State.
Gophers' OJ Smith proposes after graduation
Graduation, then an engagement. A life-changing day for Gophers DT OJ Smith. Video by Emma Jorgensen and Will Henry.
Gophers show off skills for NFL scouts for Pro Day
Minnesota Gophers looked to impress NFL scouts at Pro Day.
Fleck excited for Gophers spring practice
The Gophers start spring practice next week, coming off a 7-6 season that ended with a win at Wisconsin
Gophers win Quick Lane Bowl
The Minnesota Gophers finished the season with a victory by winning the Quick Lane Bowl over Georgia Tech 34-10.
PJ Fleck Show: Gophers look to take down Badgers in border battle
The PJ Fleck Show takes a look at what it will take for the Minnesota Gophers to bring back the Axe from the Wisconsin Badgers.
PJ Fleck Show: Preparing for Purdue
Minnesota Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck and the gang discuss the team's latest loss against Illinois and the upcoming game against Purdue.
PJ Fleck Show looks ahead to Nebraska matchup
The PJ Fleck Show crew discusses the Minnesota Gophers' upcoming matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
P.J. Fleck Show: Gophers prep for Iowa
Coming off a bye week, the Minnesota Gophers football team looks to get back on track with its first win in Big Ten conference play against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
P.J. Fleck Show: Gophers prep for Iowa
Coming off a bye week, the Minnesota Gophers football team looks to get back on track with its first win in Big Ten conference play against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Former Gophers player Nick Connelly loses battle with cancer
Former University of Minnesota offensive tackle Nick Connelly died Wednesday at the age of 22 after a battle with cancer.
P.J. Fleck Show previews Fresno State matchup
Gophers football Head Coach P.J. Fleck previews the upcoming game against Fresno State.
Fox 9 sits down with PJ Fleck ahead of Thursday's season opener
The Minnesota Golden Gophers football team enters this year as one of the youngest teams in all of college football with a true freshman, walk-on quarterback leading the way, but as of today, lap one of the race to maturity is officially on.