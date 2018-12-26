Takeaways: Gophers beat SDSU, 28-21

It wasn’t the prettiest football you’ll ever see, but Minnesota football coach PJ Fleck won’t apologize for the Gophers needing a late comeback to beat South Dakota State Thursday night at TCF Bank Stadium.

Gophers hold off South Dakota State, 28-21

PJ Fleck talks constantly about failing, responding and growing within a football game. His Gophers had to do plenty of it in a 28-21 victory over South Dakota State to open the 2019 season at TCF Bank Stadium.

Carter Coughlin wants to 'make the U of M great'

In what might be one of the fastest careers for a University of Minnesota athlete, Gophers’ senior Carter Coughlin admits it’s difficult to realize it’s his final year of college football.

Gopher football sells 7,157 tickets in 24-hour, $10 flash sale

More than 7,000 tickets were sold during a 24-hour, $10 flash sale that coincided with a Gophers football day at the Minnesota State Fair. The The University of Minnesota athletic department sold 7,157 tickets for the Thursday, Aug. 29 opener against South Dakota State.

Gophers win Quick Lane Bowl
The Minnesota Gophers finished the season with a victory by winning the Quick Lane Bowl over Georgia Tech 34-10.

P.J. Fleck Show: Gophers prep for Iowa
Coming off a bye week, the Minnesota Gophers football team looks to get back on track with its first win in Big Ten conference play against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

