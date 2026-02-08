Immigration attorneys set to inspect ICE headquarters at Whipple Building on Monday

The Brief Immigration rights attorneys are set to inspect the ICE headquarters at the Whipple Building in the Twin Cities following a court order. A court order by Judge Nancy Brasel allows attorneys to inspect the Whipple Building's detention facilities, but there is disagreement over the use of recording devices and communication with detainees. Congressional representatives have faced challenges in visiting the Whipple Building, with recent access granted after previous attempts were denied.



Immigration rights attorneys are set to inspect the ICE headquarters in the Twin Cities at the Whipple Building on Monday following a court order this past weekend.

Advocates to inspect Whipple Building

What we know:

On Friday, Judge Nancy Brasel issued an order allowing attorneys involved in a lawsuit over detainment at the Whipple Building access to the detention facilities at the federal building.

The inspection was ordered to take place by Monday at 5 p.m. In a subsequent filing, attorneys for the plaintiffs said they agreed to an inspection Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. but said there was a disagreement with government officials over whether they'd be allowed to bring cell phones or recording devices to document what they saw. The attorneys say the government is also telling them they can't speak with detainees at the facility.

The attorneys are asking a judge to allow them to speak with detainees, bring in their cell phones or other recording equipment, and take photos and record video inside the Whipple.

The backstory:

The inspection comes as a result of a lawsuit filed by The Advocates for Human Rights and a woman living in St. Paul who has a pending asylum application over access to counsel at the Whipple Building, the federal building which houses the regional ICE field offices in Minnesota.

The lawsuit argues that since the launch of Operation Metro Surge, the Department of Homeland Security has wrongly limited detainees' access to attorneys at the Whipple Building. The lawsuit claims that ICE officials have told them that they have never allowed attorney visits at ICE but have rooms specifically set aside for attorney visits and visits have been allowed in years past.

The other side:

In the lawsuit, the government has argued that detainees are allowed access to make free phone calls at Whipple and any legal calls aren't monitored or recorded. Attorneys for Homeland Security also argue that while detainees have a right to counsel, there is no guarantee of "unfettered" access to attorneys.

Officials also say that nearly all detainees at Whipple are moved to other facilities in 24 hours or less.

Dig deeper:

Whipple inspections have been a topic of contention during Operation Metro Surge and visits to ICE detention facilities have become a topic of debate dating back to President Trump's previous term.

Last month, Congressional reps Ilhan Omar, Angie Craig, and Kelly Morrison attempted to make a visit to the ICE detention facility at Whipple. Despite being initially granted access to the building, the reps were kicked out. While past funding bills allowed for Congressional reps to visit ICE detention facilities, the Department of Homeland Security argued that funding from the One Big Beautiful Bill doesn't carry that same requirement. Sec. Kristi Noem was reportedly requiring a week's notice before a Congressional visit.

Minnesota Congressional reps and senators were recently granted access to the Whipple. Speaking with FOX 9, Rep. Morrison described the conditions at Whipple as similar to a third-world prison.