Who was Melissa Hortman, lawmaker killed in 'targeted' shooting

The Brief Former Minnesota Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were killed in a shooting that law enforcement say was politically motivated. Hortman represented Brooklyn Park in District 34B and served 11 terms in the Minnesota House of Representatives after being elected in 2004. The Hortmans are survived by their two adult children.



Melissa Hortman, 55, former speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives and a lawmaker representing Brooklyn Park, is being remembered as a public servant who served the state with integrity and compassion.

She and her husband, Mark Hortman, 58, were fatally shot early Saturday morning in what law enforcement is investigating as a "targeted" shooting of political violence.

READ MORE: Minnesota lawmakers shootings: Leaders and politicians react

Who was Melissa Hortman?

Melissa Hortman career:

Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman represented Brooklyn Park in District 34B and served 11 terms in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Her colleagues in the state legislature remembered her as a friend, a mentor, and a true public servant dedicated to helping fellow Minnesotans.

Hortman was elected in 2004 and worked as an attorney before entering politics. She then served as the Democratic Speaker of the House in Minnesota for six years, starting in 2019, and giving up the role after the 2024 elections resulted in an even partisan split.

Legislative portrait of Rep. Melissa Hortman. (Supplied)

During her time spent in the legislature two years ago, Hortman worked to pass several liberal initiatives while Democrats held a narrow majority. When the DFL lost its majority, she helped negotiate a deal to keep the state government funded and provided a crucial vote to make sure it passed.

Earlier this year, Hortman led Democrats in boycotting sessions in the Minnesota House for nearly a month to prevent Republicans from using a vacancy in a Democratic seat to solidify power in the chamber. They later reached a power-sharing agreement to end the standoff.

During the DFL trifecta in 2023 and 2024, Hortman was at the helm of expanding abortion rights, transgender rights, paid family and medical leave, universal free school lunches and childcare credits.

She held a Bachelor of Arts Degree in political science and philosophy from Boston University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Minnesota, as well as a Master's of Public Administration from Harvard Kennedy.

Leaders react

What they're saying:

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar remembers Hortman as a "good friend" who leaves behind an enduring legacy after fighting for free school lunches, women's rights and clean energy.

The House DFL Caucus remembers her as "an incredible leader who dedicated her life to public service" who will be remember for leading the caucus with "integrity, grace, and determination to improve people's lives."

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said she was "an outstanding public servant" and will remember her for "her compassion, humor, and sense of service."

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan remembers Hortman as a "passionate leader" and a "dear friend."

Former Minnesota Rep. Pat Garofalo, a Republican, said Melissa was a "compassionate, giving person" who will be remembered as the "most consequential and impactful speaker of the house" in Minnesota's history.

"If it wasn't for Melissa Hortman, we'd be talking about a government shutdown," Garofalo said. "We lost a really good person today."

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin said "She wasn’t only a leader — she was a damn good legislator, and Minnesotans everywhere will suffer because of this loss."

Minnesota Rep. Dan Wolgamott (DFL-St. Cloud) recalls Hortman as a "friend and mentor" who taught him how to be a public servant, adding she will be dearly missed.

Keith Ellison, the state attorney general, said Hortman "knew how to stand firm on her values but understood the importance of teamwork and compromise and never backed down from hard choices."

READ MORE: Live updates on MN lawmaker shootings: Rep. Hortman and her husband killed; manhunt for Vance Boelter