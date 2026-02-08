Renee Good shooting: Weekend protests mark 1 month since fatal ICE incident

The Brief This weekend marks one month since Renee Good was shot and killed by a federal immigration agent in Minneapolis. Crowds gathered at multiple locations across the Twin Cities metro to remember Good and protest the ongoing immigration crackdown. Authorities say more than 40 arrests were made outside the Whipple Federal Building.



Crowds gathered to remember Renee Good Saturday to mark one month since her death.

One of the protests led to dozens of arrests. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said more than 40 people were arrested outside the Whipple Building after failing to comply with an order to disperse.

Remembering and speaking out

The backstory:

Good’s death ignited protests nationwide. It was the first of two fatal shootings by federal officers in Minneapolis related to Operation Metro Surge.

Multiple crowds gathered across the Twin Cities this weekend to mark one month since Good’s death, and to protest the ongoing federal immigration crackdown. Good was fatally shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on Jan. 7.

This weekend’s developments come as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says 700 federal immigration agents are leaving Minnesota, which would mean roughly 2,000 officers are still in place as part of the surge.

Dozens arrested at Whipple Building

What we know:

HCSO said metro partner agencies moved in to maintain public safety outside the Whipple Federal Building Saturday.

"Due to the unlawful conduct and threat to public safety, I hereby declare this to be an unlawful assembly. You are in violation of Minnesota Statute 609.705 unlawful assembly," authorities said over a loudspeaker.

HCSO confirming updated numbers Sunday of Whipple arrests from Saturday and say 43 people were cited and released, seven were booked into the Hennepin County jail.

The sheriff’s office says enforcement action began after the crowd started throwing chunks of ice and property was damaged, a deputy was hit in the head, and a squad vehicle’s windshield was smashed.

HCSO says to assist, mobile response team members from the Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota DNR also responded to the scene.

Powderhorn Park rally

What they're saying:

Community members also gathered at Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis Saturday to remember Good and Alex Pretti. Pretti was killed by federal agents in Minneapolis on Jan. 24.

Good's spouse released a statement thanking the community.

"Minneapolis has shown me that even in the middle of grief and fear, people still show up for each other. For that, I want to say thank you," said Becca Good.

Fallout:

Sources telling the Associated Press disagreements over an investigation into Good’s death also played a role in the recent departures.