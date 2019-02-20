Zucker, Rudolph host news conference for kids at U of M Masonic Children's Hospital
What would you be doing if you didn’t play sports? What’s your favorite food? What’s your favorite penguin? Will you sing the Itsy Bitsy Spider?
MN Wild dog 'Breezer' becomes fast friends with FOX 9 Anchor Randy Meier at the fair
FOX 9 Anchor Randy Meier and the Minnesota Wild’s new rescue dog Breezer became fast friends when the pooch stopped by FOX 9 News at the Minnesota State Fair Monday.
Minnesota Wild hire Bill Guerin as new general manager
The Minnesota Wild have hired Bill Guerin as their new general manager.
Paw-some: Minnesota Wild adopt rescue dog for upcoming season
The Minnesota Wild pup-dated their roster for the upcoming season with a paw-some new player.
Wild signs Hartman, Zuccarello in NHL free agency
The Minnesota Wild opened NHL free agency on Monday by adding a pair of wingers to the roster.
Wild host NHL hopefuls at Development Camp
With the NHL Entry Draft in the books, more than two dozen players were at Minnesota Wild Development Camp on Tuesday for the first of three days of workouts.
Minnesota Wild kicks off development camp
The Minnesota Wild is giving young players a taste of the NHL with a development camp this week.
Matt Hendricks retires, takes on player development role with Wild
Matt Hendricks retired from playing after 11 seasons in the NHL and is now the assistant director of player development for the Minnesota Wild, working with Brad Bombardir.
Minnesota Wild young guns playing as high-scoring first line for Iowa Wild's playoff run
Even though the Minnesota Wild are not playing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs right now, there is another Wild team doing well so far in the postseason.
Minnesota Wild's lease for Xcel Energy Center extended through 2035
The Minnesota Wild will continue to call the Xcel Energy Center home for at least another decade.
Wild after missing playoffs: 'Something has to change'
Something has to change. That was the tone among Minnesota Wild players and General Manager Paul Fenton on Tuesday as the team gathered to say their goodbyes for the offseason.
Minnesota Wild dismiss Andrew Brunette amid shakeup at front office
A shakeup is underway in the Minnesota Wild’s front office, FOX 9 Sports confirmed Monday.
Wild need 3 wins, help to make NHL Playoffs
Bruce Boudreau hasn’t missed the NHL Playoffs since 1997, 22 years ago. The Minnesota Wild has been a playoff team six straight years, despite early exits in each of the last three seasons. Both streaks are in jeopardy of being over after the Wild lost 4-0 at Arizona Sunday night.
Wild chasing last playoff spot with 6 games left
The Wild is currently two points out of the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference with six regular season games left. They host the Nashville Predators Monday night and need any point they can get to remain in the playoff conversation.
Dumba returns to ice, Wild work on power play
Minnesota Wild Matt Dumba took the ice Wednesday for the first time since last December, when he had surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle suffered during a fight with the Calgary Flames.
Wild riding 4-game win streak amid changes
With 18 regular season games left, the Minnesota Wild is currently in the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference at 68 points. The Wild added Victor Rask, Pontus Aberg, Ryan Donato and Kevin Fiala before the NHL trade deadline.
Newcomers Fiala and Donato making themselves at home with the Wild
The downward spiral after the All-Star break is now starting to break in the Wild’s favor.
Another shakeup: Wild trades Mikael Granlund
The Minnesota Wild sent winger Mikael Granlund to the Nashville Predators on Monday in exchange for Kevin Fiala.
Forest Lake girl surprised by Wild star who helped her fund raise for elite hockey tournament
For one Forest Lake girl, Sunday’s Wild game was one she’ll never forget.
Wild trades Charlie Coyle to Boston
The Minnesota Wild has traded 26-year-old center Charlie Coyle to the Boston Bruins.