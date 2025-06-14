FBI reward offered for information on Vance Boelter, suspect in MN lawmaker shootings
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Vance Boelter.
The manhunt is still underway following the fatal shooting of Melissa Hortman and her husband.
Sen. Hoffman and his wife are recovering after a separate shooting.
Pictures of Vance Luther Boelter shared by the FBI. (Supplied)
The FBI also shared photos taken from a security camera they say shows Boelter wearing an "old man" mask.
Photo shared by the FBI of the Minnesota lawmaker shooting suspect, Vance Boelter. (Supplied)
Timeline of what happened
- About 2 a.m. on June 14: A 911 call in Champlin was made at about 2 a.m. Saturday. Police then found that Minnesota Sen. Hoffman and his wife had been shot. Both Hoffman and his wife are recovering from gunshot wounds after undergoing surgery at the hospital.
- 3:35 am.: Brooklyn Park police officers then "proactively" went to the home of Rep. Hortman, authorities say. It was there that they encountered the suspect, who was dressed up as an officer with a fake police vehicle. The suspect opened fire on officers, but the suspect fled. In the suspect's vehicle, authorities found a manifesto with lawmakers' names on it and papers with "No Kings" written on them.
- 5:30 a.m.: The shelter-in-place alert was sent at 5:30 a.m. by BPPD for the 3-mile radius around the Edinburgh Golf Course.
- Around 9:45 a.m.: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced at a press conference that Hortman and her husband had died after being shot. Walz said they're "cautiously optimistic" about Hoffman and his wife's recovery.
- Around 11 a.m.: Authorities and Gov. Walz urged people to not attend any political rallies until the suspect is apprehended.
- Around 11:30 a.m.: Champlin authorities say there is no current threat to public safety in the city.
- Before 1 p.m.: The Associated Press identified Vance Luther Boelter, 57, as the suspect. He was appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2016 and then by Gov. Walz in 2019 to the bipartisan workforce development board. His term expired in 2023.
- About 1:30 p.m.: Police clear the scene at Hoffman's house in Champlin.
- Around 1:45 p.m.: Police served a search warrant at 49th and Freemont in Minneapolis in connection with the investigation.
- 3 p.m.: Authorities named Vance Boelter as a "person of interest" and suspect in the case, and asked for the public's help in locating him.
- 3:20 p.m.: Brooklyn Park authorities have cleared the shelter-in-place order. But an alert sent to people living in the area asks people to call 911 if you see something suspicious. Police will still be in the area collecting evidence. Meanwhile, Mercy Hospital remains on lockdown.
- 3:50 p.m.: The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the initial reports for the Hortmans, saying Melissa Hortman, 55, and David Hortman, 58, both died of multiple gunshot wounds. A time of death was not listed, but the report says David Hortman died at North Memorial Hospital, while Melissa Hortman died at her home.
- 4 p.m.: The FBI is offering a $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Vance Boelter.
