FBI reward offered for information on Vance Boelter, suspect in MN lawmaker shootings

The Brief The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Vance Boelter. Boelter is suspected of fatally shooting Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, as well as wounding Minnesota Sen. Hoffman and his wife in a separate shooting. The manhunt is still underway as hundreds of law enforcement agents search for him.



Pictures of Vance Luther Boelter shared by the FBI. (Supplied)

The FBI also shared photos taken from a security camera they say shows Boelter wearing an "old man" mask.

Photo shared by the FBI of the Minnesota lawmaker shooting suspect, Vance Boelter. (Supplied)

Timeline of what happened

Here's a look at the timeline of what we know so far: