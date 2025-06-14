MN lawmaker shootings: Investigation leads authorities to Green Isle

The Brief There is a large law enforcement presence in Green Isle on Saturday as the suspect in the shooting of two Minnesota lawmakers, Vance Boelter, has a residence near town. Green Isle is about an hour southwest of Minneapolis, and has a population of less than 700 people. Law enforcement have set up a command post at the town's baseball park while they wait for developments in the case.



There is heavy police presence in Green Isle Saturday as the suspect in the shooting of two Minnesota state lawmakers has a family home there.

Green Isle is located about an hour southwest of the Twin Cities metro and is a small town of less than 700 people. Authorities have set up a command center at Irish Field, home of the Green Isle Irish amateur baseball team.

Boelter’s family home is about five miles southeast of town.

Melissa Hortman dead, John Hoffman hurt in shootings

What we know:

Authorities say Boelter is the suspect in Saturday morning shootings that killed Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and injured lawmaker John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

Several law enforcement agencies conducted an investigation at the residence near Green Isle Saturday afternoon, including the River Valley Tactical Truck.

Boelter rented room in north Minneapolis

Local perspective:

FOX 9’s Mary McGuire learned Boelter rented a room at a north Minneapolis home part-time. One of Boelter’s roommates who has known him for more than 40 years spoke with him Friday night.

Boelter then texted his roommates at 6 a.m. Saturday something to the effect of -- I made some bad choices, I don’t want to implicate any of you, but I may be dead soon.

