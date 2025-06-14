Expand / Collapse search

MN lawmaker shootings: Investigation leads authorities to Green Isle

Published  June 14, 2025 5:54pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
MN lawmaker shootings manhunt leads to Green Isle

FOX 9's Rob Olson is live in Green Isle with the latest on the manhunt and investigation into the fatal shooting of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, as well as the shooting of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife. The shootings happened in the Twin Cities, but the suspect, Vance Boelter, lives in Green Isle.

The Brief

    • There is a large law enforcement presence in Green Isle on Saturday as the suspect in the shooting of two Minnesota lawmakers, Vance Boelter, has a residence near town.
    • Green Isle is about an hour southwest of Minneapolis, and has a population of less than 700 people.
    • Law enforcement have set up a command post at the town's baseball park while they wait for developments in the case.

GREEN ISLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - There is heavy police presence in Green Isle Saturday as the suspect in the shooting of two Minnesota state lawmakers has a family home there.

Green Isle is located about an hour southwest of the Twin Cities metro and is a small town of less than 700 people. Authorities have set up a command center at Irish Field, home of the Green Isle Irish amateur baseball team.

Boelter’s family home is about five miles southeast of town.

Green Isle update on Vance Boelter manhunt [RAW}

The Sibley County Sheriff's Office provided an update on the manhunt for Vance Boelter on Saturday. Boelter is the suspect in the shootings of two state lawmakers and their spouses. An extensive search of Boelter's Green Isle residence turned up nothing.

Melissa Hortman dead, John Hoffman hurt in shootings

What we know:

Authorities say Boelter is the suspect in Saturday morning shootings that killed Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and injured lawmaker John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

Several law enforcement agencies conducted an investigation at the residence near Green Isle Saturday afternoon, including the River Valley Tactical Truck.

Boelter rented room in north Minneapolis

Local perspective:

FOX 9’s Mary McGuire learned Boelter rented a room at a north Minneapolis home part-time. One of Boelter’s roommates who has known him for more than 40 years spoke with him Friday night. 

Boelter then texted his roommates at 6 a.m. Saturday something to the effect of -- I made some bad choices, I don’t want to implicate any of you, but I may be dead soon.

