22nd Luminary Loppet lights up Lake of the Isles with magic

The Brief The 22nd Annual Luminary Loppet lit up Lake of the Isles with over 1,200 luminaries. The event featured an ice pyramid, food trucks, and a dedication to Renee Good and Alex Pretti. The Luminary Loppet is the foundation's largest fundraiser of the year.



The 22nd Annual Luminary Loppet transformed Lake of the Isles into a magical winter wonderland with thousands of candlelights.

A night of lights and community

What we know:

More than 1,200 luminaries lined the path around Lake of the Isles, creating a stunning display for attendees. The event featured attractions like an ice pyramid, food trucks, and hot cocoa, drawing both longtime residents and newcomers to the area.

Adrian Watts, who moved to Minnesota two years ago, shared his excitement about walking on a frozen lake for the first time. "I come from a cold place. I’ve lived here for almost two years. This is my second winter in Minnesota and I never walked on a frozen lake," said Watts.

Julie Tienken from Minnetonka expressed her joy at finally attending the event after living in the area her whole life. "I’ve lived here for my whole life, and I wanted to come here for years, but this is the first time I made it," said Tienken.

A reflective tribute

What they're saying:

On the other side of the lake was a tribute to Renee Good and Alex Pretti, with a snow sculpture of Good's face and a prayer vigil. Jennifer Spiller from Minneapolis highlighted the importance of the event in bringing people together. "I think it’s a wonderful way to light up our city. We’ve experienced so much darkness and hate. And for people to come out and be in community, and celebrate, and feel the light is really important," said Spiller.

"I think it's happening every day. And those are two individuals, but there’s many that are now detained. And they’re being deported to Texas, and who knows where," said Spiller.

Why you should care:

The Luminary Loppet is not only a visual spectacle but also serves as the foundation's largest fundraiser of the year. It provides a unique opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy the winter landscape, and support a good cause.