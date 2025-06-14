MN lawmaker shootings: Timeline of what happened

The Brief Authorities are searching for a suspect after Rep. Hortman and her husband were fatally shot. Sen. Hoffman and his wife are recovering. The suspect, who was dressed as a police officer, is identified as 57-year-old Vance Boelter. Authorities have released a timeline of events regarding the shooting.



A Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband are dead after what police are calling a "targeted" shooting of political violence early Saturday morning. A manhunt is underway for the suspect, who is said to be impersonating a police officer.

The suspect, 57-year-old Vance Boelter, is a suspect in the shootings.

Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were fatally shot. Sen. John Hoffman and his wife are recovering after undergoing surgery for gunshot wounds.

Here's a look at the timeline of what we know so far:

About 2 a.m. on June 14: A 911 call in Champlin was made at about 2 a.m. Saturday. Police then found that Minnesota Sen. Hoffman and his wife had been shot. Both Hoffman and his wife are recovering from gunshot wounds after undergoing surgery at the hospital.

3:35 am.: Brooklyn Park police officers then "proactively" went to the home of Rep. Hortman, authorities say. It was there that they encountered the suspect, who was dressed up as an officer with a fake police vehicle. The suspect opened fire on officers, but the suspect fled.

5:30 a.m.: The shelter-in-place alert was sent at 5:30 a.m. by BPPD for the 3-mile radius around the Edinburgh Golf Course.

Around 9:45 a.m.: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced at a press conference that Hortman and her husband had died after being shot. Walz said they're "cautiously optimistic" about Hoffman and his wife's recovery.

Around 11 a.m.: Authorities and Gov. Walz urged people to not attend any political rallies until the suspect is apprehended

Authorities are now looking for 57-year-old Vance Boelter in connection with the shootings, multiple sources told The Associated Press.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway and Brooklyn Park is the lead agency. The FBI is assisting in the investigation. Gov. Walz said he has activated the State Emergency Operations Center.

Several people have reportedly been detained and questioned, but no arrests have been made.

Manifesto found in suspect's fake police vehicle

Other lawmakers targeted:

A manifesto identifying other lawmakers was found in the vehicle, along with papers that said "No Kings" on them, police say.

The motive for the shooting has not officially been shared by authorities.

