U of M plans scooter etiquette crack down as school year begins
There’s no shortage of ways to get around the University of Minnesota, but you can’t go very far without seeing e-scooters.
Multiple police calls to St. Paul firefighter’s home in weeks before deadly shooting
In the weeks leading up to an off-duty St. Paul firefighter’s death, police had responded multiple times to his home, according to St. Paul police records.
More charges for man connected to series of Minneapolis home invasions
A 33-year-old Minneapolis man is facing additional charges in connection to a series of Minneapolis home burglaries targeting Hispanic families, according to new documents filed in Hennepin County District Court.
Family’s attempt to hide public information shrouds Eagan fatal police shooting in transparency controversy
The family of a man, who was shot and killed by police in Eagan, Minnesota this summer, appears to be presenting a different narrative after adding their own redactions to investigation documents before releasing them to media.
Police: Father armed with gun kidnapped his own kids in St. Cloud, Minn.
A father in St. Cloud, Minnesota has been arrested by police who say he kidnapped his own kids from their mother while armed with a handgun.
Study: Nearly 350 children unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else every year in the U.S.
Nearly 350 children under the age of 18 unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else every year, according to a new study from the gun safety support fund Everytown.
Citations dismissed for ICE protesters that gathered at St. Paul federal building
Citations have been dropped against a group of protesters that gathered outside of the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in St. Paul earlier this summer, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.
'They break this window, I will shoot someone': 911 transcript released in crash outside Minnesota State Fair
Shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, police received reports that a pedestrian was struck by a car on Snelling Avenue and Fair Place West near the fairgrounds. Officials arrived to a chaotic scene and found a 19-year-old woman lying on the ground, gravely injured.
Man who pleaded guilty to throwing boy at Mall of America appeals case
The man who pleaded guilty to throwing a young boy from the third floor at Mall of America is appealing his case.
Detroit woman survives being shot 11 times by wife: 'She emptied the clip'
A woman was brought to the hospital in critical condition after being shot 11 times. Her own wife was arrested for the shooting.
After 2 weekend fatalities, Metro Transit urging caution around light rail trains
A deadly accident involving a bicyclist and a Blue Line light rail train Monday night was the third incident involving a light rail train this year and the second of the long weekend.
Man shot outside MN State Fair in custody, 3 arrested for riot outside hospital
Police are investigating after three people were shot and a woman was struck by a car outside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Monday night. The woman remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition.
Police investigating fatal shooting at St. Paul home
Authorities are investigating a homicide Monday night in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Gov. Walz says 'here's the schedule' for gun reform hearing while holding up blank paper
Gov. Tim Walz called out the GOP-controlled Senate on the lack of gun reform hearings on the schedule in the wake of two mass shootings last weekend.
DFL proposing 'red flag' law in response to mass shootings
Minnesota lawmakers are considering a so-called "red flag" law in response to mass shootings.
Pipe bombs sent to Clintons, Obamas, CNN
A suspected bomb that was intended for Hillary and Bill Clinton in a New York City suburb was intercepted Tuesday and another sent to the residence of former president Barack Obama was intercepted on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. according to the Secret Service.
2,000 volunteers join expanded search for Jayme Closs
As many as 2,000 volunteers joined an expanded search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who has been missing since Oct. 15 when her parents were found murdered in their Barron, Wisconsin home.
Local, federal authorities continue search for missing Wisconsin teen
Local and federal authorities are continuing to investigate the disappearance of 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who has been missing since last Monday when her parents were shot and killed in their home in Barron, Wisconsin.
Minnesota BCA announces DNA collection opportunities for families of missing persons
The Minnesota BCA will use DNA collection to help solve cases of missing persons.