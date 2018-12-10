Concerned parents, police want to know why school bus was 3 hours late
On Tuesday a bus leaving Nompeng Academy, a charter school in Brooklyn Park, went missing for three hours as parents and police tried to find the seven kids on board.
Brooklyn Park looks to add 10,000 jobs by 2040
Thousands of jobs could be on their way to Brooklyn Park over the next 20 years.
New police officers reflect Brooklyn Park's diverse community
The Brooklyn Park Police Department is making an effort to hire more diverse officers. It's all to reflect a community of many different cultures and backgrounds.
Brooklyn Park 2025: City plans big changes
Brooklyn Park 2025 lays the groundwork for big changes to the city.
Minnesota father 'revived' by Sen. Klobuchar after erroneously declared dead by IRS
The mistake cost him thousands of dollars in back tax returns, but thanks to a Fox 9 report and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, one Minnesota father of three can breathe a sigh of relief.
Authorities enhance investigation after Brooklyn Park girl found, home searched
An investigation is underway after several children were found living in unsafe conditions and one girl ran away from a home Monday in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.
$1.5 million settlement in Minnesota six-year-old's foster care death
Hennepin County reached a $1.5 million settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit of Kendrea Johnson, a six-year-old found dead in a Brooklyn Park foster care in 2014, according to court documents.
Colby makes pancakes for a good cause in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota
Colby makes pancakes for a good cause in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.
Woman escapes after kidnapping, attempted rape in Brooklyn Park, Minn.
Police are hoping surveillance video will help them locate a suspect who kidnapped a woman from an ALDI's grocery store parking lot in Brooklyn Park, drove her to another location and attempted to rape her on May 12, according to a release.
Video response to home invasion worries Brooklyn Park Police
A home invasion in Brooklyn Park, Minn. took on a new twist this week when a victim who had been shot twice in the legs posted a rap video from his hospital bed taunting the shooter to try again, a move police worry will lead to retaliation and more violence.
Pastor’s son victim in Brooklyn Park home invasion
The son of a prominent north Minneapolis pastor was shot twice in the legs during a violent home invasion in Brooklyn Park Friday morning.
Cause of 3 metro house fires under investigation, 1 fatal
Two people were killed in a house fire in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota overnight. Two other house fires in Brooklyn Park and Bloomington left several people displaced.
911 dispatcher killed, driver in critical condition after wrong-way crash
A 30-year-old 911 dispatcher was struck and killed by a wrong-way driver on Highway 252 in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday night.
Brooklyn Park seeks mediation after City Council fiasco
Things have only gotten more tense for city officials in Brooklyn Park over the last month after a fiasco over the fire chief stepping down, though the mayor said at a Council meeting Monday that it was finally time to start moving forward.
'Culture of hostility' leads Brooklyn Park fire chief to step down
Following a debate over a "culture of hostility," the Brooklyn Park fire chief stepped down.