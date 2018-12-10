Video response to home invasion worries Brooklyn Park Police
A home invasion in Brooklyn Park, Minn. took on a new twist this week when a victim who had been shot twice in the legs posted a rap video from his hospital bed taunting the shooter to try again, a move police worry will lead to retaliation and more violence.

Brooklyn Park seeks mediation after City Council fiasco
Things have only gotten more tense for city officials in Brooklyn Park over the last month after a fiasco over the fire chief stepping down, though the mayor said at a Council meeting Monday that it was finally time to start moving forward.