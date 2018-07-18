Apple season is fast approaching
The Honeycrisp apple is the most widely known Minnesota variety, but it's not quite ready for picking yet.
Heggie's Pizza to be served at Minnesota Vikings games
The Minnesota State Fair might be over, but that doesn’t mean the food news will stop. Ahead of their season opener on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, the Minnesota Vikings announced Heggie’s Pizza will be the pizza provider for U.S. Bank Stadium for the 2019 season.
Ben & Jerry's unveils flavor backing criminal justice reform
Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's has unveiled a new flavor to highlight what it calls structural racism and a broken criminal justice system.
Walmart asks customers not to bring guns into stores, plans to end handgun ammunition sales
Walmart announced Tuesday it will discontinue the sale of handgun ammunition and is also “respectfully requesting” that customers no longer openly carry firearms in stores where state laws allow it.
Forever 21 reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy
Popular clothing retailer Forever 21 Inc. may be considering filing for bankruptcy, according to a report from Bloomberg Business.
Study: Millennials more likely to be denied credit than older generations
Millennials are more likely to be denied credit, according to a new study.
Marriott banning tiny shampoo bottles by 2020
It could be lights out for tiny toiletries.
Contigo recalls 5.7M Kids Cleanable Water Bottles due to possible choking hazard
Contigo is recalling 5.7 million children’s water bottles in the U.S. because a clear silicone spout can detach and become a choking hazard.
‘Sitz!': Rosetta Stone offers program to learn commands for your dog in 23 different languages
Just in time for National Dog Day on Aug. 26, Rosetta Stone has created a guide for all canine lovers looking to join their favorite pooch on a colloquial journey learning various dog commands in 23 different languages.
Hot spring real estate market
The Twin Cities housing market is heating up this spring
The Minnesota State Fair is hiring
The Great Minnesota Get Together is hiring for the 2018 fair
North Minneapolis housing town hall
One of homeowners' biggest concerns is not being able to revitalize the area because of inflated housing prices.
New poll shows rise in hiring of college grads
A new poll shows that more than 70 percent of companies are planning to hire college graduates.