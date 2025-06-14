MN lawmaker shootings: No Kings papers found inside suspect's fake police car

The Brief The suspect who fatally shot Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband was impersonating a police officer and was driving a fake police car. Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were also shot, but authorities are "cautiously optimistic" they will survive. Authorities are asking the public not to attend political demonstrations on Saturday until the suspect is apprehended.



The Minnesota State Patrol released photos that were found inside the Minnesota lawmaker shooting suspect's fake police vehicle, along with revealing there was a manifesto with lawmakers' names listed on it.

READ MORE: Live updates on Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Legislators targeted by suspect impersonating police

Authorities search a fake police vehicle after the fatal shooting of a Minnesota lawmaker. (FOX 9)

What was inside the suspect's vehicle

What we know:

Authorities are looking for the suspect who fatally shot Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, and shot Sen. John Hoffman and his wife early Saturday morning. Authorities said the suspect was impersonating police, and went to their homes in a fake police car with flashing lights.

Papers with No Kings written on them were found in the Minnesota lawmaker shooting suspect's vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, authorities found a manifesto with lawmakers' names on it, as well as papers with No Kings written on it. The State Patrol shared a photo of the papers on X, asking the public not to attend Saturday's planned demonstrations across Minnesota "out of an abundance of caution."

Gov. Tim Walz is also urging people to not attend any political demonstrations until the suspect is apprehended.

A shelter-in-place order is in effect for Brooklyn Park after Hortman and her husband were fatally shot.