Live
News
Weather
Sports
Morning
Contests
More
Expand / Collapse search
Watch Live
☰
Search site
News
Local News
National News
World News
Investigators
Politics
Consumer
Weather
FOX 9 Weather App
Forecast
School Closings
Traffic
Sports
Vikings
Gophers
Twins
Wild
Timberwolves
Lynx
United
Morning
Shayne Wells
Garden Guy
Todd Walker
Recipes
Shows
The Jason Show
Enough Said
Vikings Gameday Live
Vikings Live
The PJ Fleck Show
FOX 9 Sports Now
About Us
Contact Us
Contests
Personalities
Jobs at FOX 9
What's On FOX
Advertise
FCC Public File
News
Latest Local News
View More
Man accused of carrying on affair with Rep. Omar says wife made up claims
7 hours ago
Students sue Eastern Carver County Schools over racial discrimination concerns
7 hours ago
School lunch shaming decreasing, but still a problem in Minnesota
8 hours ago
Rochester, Minn. woman eliminated after making final 6 on MasterChef
8 hours ago
U of M plans scooter etiquette crack down as school year begins
8 hours ago
Multiple police calls to St. Paul firefighter’s home in weeks before deadly shooting
8 hours ago
Concerned parents, police want to know why school bus was 3 hours late
9 hours ago
More charges for man connected to series of Minneapolis home invasions
10 hours ago
View More
National News
View More
Study: Nearly 350 children unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else every year in the U.S.
Florida man parks Smart car in kitchen so it won't blow away during Hurricane Dorian
Mac Miller death: Man arrested for selling counterfeit drugs to rapper, contributing to his death
Royal Caribbean donating $1 million to recovery efforts in the Bahamas
Florida police safely bring down American flag drenched by rain from Hurricane Dorian
Detroit woman survives being shot 11 times by wife: 'She emptied the clip'
YouTube to pay $170M fine after violating kids' privacy law
U.S. Coast Guard shares devastating photos of Bahamas port after Hurricane Dorian
View More
World News
View More
Royal Caribbean donating $1 million to recovery efforts in the Bahamas
"Total devastation": Hurricane Dorian levels parts of the Bahamas
Hurricane Dorian: Woman in Bahamas houses nearly 100 dogs to protect them from storm
Video shows devastating winds thrashing Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian
View More
Crime & Public Safety
View More
U of M plans scooter etiquette crack down as school year begins
Multiple police calls to St. Paul firefighter’s home in weeks before deadly shooting
More charges for man connected to series of Minneapolis home invasions
Family’s attempt to hide public information shrouds Eagan fatal police shooting in transparency controversy
View More
Consumer
View More
Apple season is fast approaching
Heggie's Pizza to be served at Minnesota Vikings games
Ben & Jerry's unveils flavor backing criminal justice reform
Walmart asks customers not to bring guns into stores, plans to end handgun ammunition sales
View More
Unusual
View More
Australian vegan takes neighbors to court because she doesn't like the smell of fish being barbecued
Florida man parks Smart car in kitchen so it won't blow away during Hurricane Dorian
Moose found wandering around UND's football stadium
Maid of honor shows up to sister’s wedding in giant T-rex costume
View More