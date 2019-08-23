Live
News
Weather
Sports
Morning
Contests
More
Expand / Collapse search
Watch Live
☰
Search site
News
Local News
National News
World News
Investigators
Politics
Consumer
Weather
FOX 9 Weather App
Forecast
School Closings
Traffic
Sports
Vikings
Gophers
Twins
Wild
Timberwolves
Lynx
United
Morning
Shayne Wells
Garden Guy
Todd Walker
Recipes
Shows
The Jason Show
Enough Said
Vikings Gameday Live
Vikings Live
The PJ Fleck Show
FOX 9 Sports Now
About Us
Contact Us
Contests
Personalities
Jobs at FOX 9
What's On FOX
Advertise
FCC Public File
Vikings Gameday Live
video
Dawn Mitchell sits down with Vikings' Jayron Kearse
video
Vikings GameDay Live: Rick Spielman
video
Vikings GameDay Live: Final Thoughts
NFL & Vikings News
Josh Doctson calls joining Vikings a 'no-brainer'
Zucker, Rudolph host news conference for kids at U of M Masonic Children's Hospital
Vikings sign former Kirk Cousins teammate Josh Doctson to bolster receiving corps
Preseason hero QB Kyle Sloter among Vikings final roster cuts
Vikings parting ways with Laquon Treadwell
Vikings' perfect preseason spoiled with 27-23 loss to Bills
Vikings head to Buffalo before roster cuts
Predicting the Vikings 53-man roster
Takeaways: Vikings beat Cardinals, 20-9
Dalvin Cook splashes for Vikings in 3rd preseason game
Vikings apply to host another Super Bowl, NFL Draft
Vikings defense gets first look at Kyler Murray Saturday