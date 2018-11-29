How local sales taxes can be secretly stolen

When people buy something and pay tax on it, they expect the money is going to the government. However, FOX 9 has learned hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of those dollars are vanishing as part of a high-tech tax fraud.

Public places, safe spaces: How libraries help the homeless

The tent city along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis may be gone, but the city’s homeless problem didn’t vanish. The homeless can be found every day in libraries around the Twin Cities. And one of those libraries even has a full-time social worker helping to meet the needs of its patrons. 

Minneapolis Park Board accused of cronyism

The Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board (MPRB) is receiving criticism from present and past commissioners after the Interim Superintendent approved a paid consultant, without a public vote, who has strong connections to the Board’s President.

A lifeline back home
It’s a ritual repeated hundreds, if not thousands of times every day in Minnesota: Somali-Americans stepping into small storefronts to send money to family halfway around the world.

Two Twin Cities hospitals cited after federal investigations

Two Fairview hospitals in the Twin Cities have been cited by the federal government for violating the rights of patients who showed up in emergency rooms with mental health concerns. In one case, staff forcibly stripped a patient of her clothes.

Fox 9 Presents: North at a Crossroads

Forget what you think you know about North Minneapolis. Fox 9’s Tom Lyden goes behind the headlines to show you a side of north Minneapolis you haven’t seen before.