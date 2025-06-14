Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Legislators targeted by suspect impersonating police

The Brief A shelter-in-place order is in effect in Brooklyn Park after two state lawmakers and their spouses were shot by someone impersonating a police officer. Sources say Sen. John Hoffman and Rep. Melissa Hortman were shot. The shelter-in-place order is near Edinburgh Golf Course, and the at-large suspect is considered armed and dangerous.



A shelter-in-place alert was sent out at 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning by the Brooklyn Park Police Department after multiple shootings. A suspect in the shooting may be impersonating law enforcement and should not be approached.

Authorities are also telling people in the area not to answer their door for a police officer unless it's two officers together, or call 911 to confirm the identity of the officer at your door.

FOX 9 confirmed that two state lawmakers and their spouses were shot overnight.

MN governor Walz said he activated the State Emergency Operations Center.

Minnesota lawmaker shootings

What we know:

The shelter-in-place alert sent at 5:30 a.m. by BPPD is for the 3-mile radius around the Edinburgh Golf Course.

Police say they are looking for a suspect in multiple targeted shootings. The suspect is armed and dangerous. The suspect is a white man with brown hair wearing black body armor over a blue shirt and blue pants and he may be impersonating law enforcement.

Authorities say there were two suspects involved in the shooting. One suspect is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Brooklyn Park.

Residents are told not to approach the other suspect and to call 9-1-1 if he is seen.

Within the shelter-in-place order, about 2.5 miles away from the golf course, there is an active scene on Windsor Terrace North. About 7 miles away in Champlin, there is an active scene on 109th Place.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirms an investigation is underway and Brooklyn Park is the lead agency.

What we don't know:

We are waiting to confirm the condition of the two lawmakers and their spouses.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted here as they are confirmed.

What they're saying:

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz posted that he is aware of the situation and will share more information soon.

FOX 9 confirmed that two state lawmakers and their spouses were shot overnight.

Mayor Lindstom said this: