MN lawmaker shootings: Yvette Hoffman is awake, alert

The Brief Yvette Hoffman, the wife of Minnesota lawmaker John Hoffman, is awake and alert after being shot multiple times Saturday morning. Authorities say 57-year-old Vance Boelter is the suspect in the incident. Authorities say he's also the suspect in shootings that left Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, dead. As of Saturday night, Boelter is still at large.



The family of Yvette Hoffman, the wife of Minnesota lawmaker John Hoffman, confirms to FOX 9 Saturday night she is awake and alert while recovering from being shot multiple times.

John and Yvette Hoffman were both shot multiple times early Saturday morning at their Champlin home. Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were both shot and killed at their Brooklyn Park home Saturday morning. Authorities say the suspect in both shootings is 57-year-old Vance Boelter.

As of 9 p.m. Saturday, Boelter is not in custody and a manhunt is ongoing.

Hortman dead, Hoffman injured

What we know:

Authorities say Hortman and Hoffman were targeted in Saturday’s shootings. Gov. Tim Walz said Saturday morning Hortman died, while Hoffman was able to get out of surgery and was recovering.

Hortman’s husband was also killed.

