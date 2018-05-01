Zucker, Rudolph host news conference for kids at U of M Masonic Children's Hospital
What would you be doing if you didn’t play sports? What’s your favorite food? What’s your favorite penguin? Will you sing the Itsy Bitsy Spider?
USWNT members swing by Lynx practice ahead of match in St. Paul
The U.S. Women's National Team is set to storm into a St. Paul this coming week for a friendly match against Portugal.
Lynx' Napheesa Collier checks out the Minnesota State Fair
Minnesota Lynx player Napheesa Collier checked out the Minnesota State Fair as the annual event gets into full swing!
Lynx's Collier takes in the Minnesota State Fair
The Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier takes in the Minnesota State Fair!
Sims, Collier have Lynx off to promising start
There has been plenty of learning and adjusting early on, but the Minnesota Lynx appear to have weathered life without Lindsay Whalen, Maya Moore and Rebekkah Brunson.
Fox 9's Hobie Artigue chats with Lynx' Sylvia Fowles
Fox 9's Hobie Artigue sat down with Lynx player Sylvia Fowles.
Lynx hire first woman play-by-play announcer
The Minnesota Lynx are making history by hiring the first woman play-by-play announcer.
FOX 9 Cheryl Reeve interview FULL
FOX 9's Dawn Mitchell sat down with Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve.
Lindsay Whalen reports for double duty as coach and player
Lindsay Whalen is attacking Lynx training camp knowing she has a full plate as Gophers head coach.
Minnesota Lynx sing for Fox 9
The Minnesota Lynx sing in the Fox 9 studio.
Lynx WNBA Champions live in studio Part 3 of 3
The Lynx share some inside details about their teammates while celebrating their championship victory.
Lynx WNBA Champions live in studio Part 2 of 3
The celebration for the Lynx continues with some cake!
Lynx WNBA Champions live in studio Part 1 of 3
The 4-time WNBA Champions Minnesota Lynx stopped by the studio to discuss the big win and give the inside scoop on their teammates.
Lynx honored in championship celebration and parade
Fans came out to support the Minnesota Lynx for a parade down University Ave in Minneapolis.
Lynx fans excited to host WNBA Finals yet again
Win or lose, everyone in Minnesota seems to love the Lynx.
Lindsay Whalen returns to Minnesota Lynx after injury
Lindsay Whalen has returned to the Minnesota Lynx practice after her injury.
Lynx and Sparks prepare for championship rematch
They're the top two teams in the WNBA and their rivalry is just getting bigger.
Minnesota Lynx lose first game
After losing their first game of the season, the Minnesota Lynx are ready to rebound.
Lynx 1-on-1: Sylvia Fowles
Fox 9's Hobie Artigue sits down with Lynx player Sylvia Fowles.
Fowles and Lynx hopeful share common bonds
The team made their final roster cut Friday night. One last cut to make and it was a player who has come a long way in both actual distance and in the game of basketball. Shao Ting came over from China, with a chance to play in Minnesota, but just over an hour ago, she was the final cut by the team.