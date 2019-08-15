Josh Doctson calls joining Vikings a 'no-brainer'
Josh Doctson admitted Wednesday it feels good to be wearing a purple jersey again.
Zucker, Rudolph host news conference for kids at U of M Masonic Children's Hospital
What would you be doing if you didn’t play sports? What’s your favorite food? What’s your favorite penguin? Will you sing the Itsy Bitsy Spider?
Vikings sign former Kirk Cousins teammate Josh Doctson to bolster receiving corps
The Vikings added a receiving target with which QB Kirk Cousins should be familiar.
Preseason hero QB Kyle Sloter among Vikings final roster cuts
Preseason MVP Kyle Sloter was among the players cut Saturday as the Vikings trimmed down their roster to the 53-man squad.
Vikings parting ways with Laquon Treadwell
The Vikings and the rest of the NFL teams have to trim their rosters to 53 players Saturday by 3 p.m. eastern time. According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, the Vikings are expected to release Treadwell if they can’t work out a trade for him.
Vikings' perfect preseason spoiled with 27-23 loss to Bills
A late-game push put the Buffalo Bills over the Vikings Thursday night.
Vikings head to Buffalo before roster cuts
For roughly 37 players, Thursday might be the final time they wear Vikings purple in a game situation. The team has to cut from 90 to 53 by Sunday. It’s their last chance to impress the coaching staff, and they’re not the only ones that will be paying attention.
Predicting the Vikings 53-man roster
The reality will hit that an NFL dream might be over for up to 37 players after the Minnesota Vikings play Buffalo in their final preseason game Thursday night.
Takeaways: Vikings beat Cardinals, 20-9
There is a lot to work on for the Sept. 8 opener after the first-team offense struggled against the Arizona Cardinals.
Dalvin Cook splashes for Vikings in 3rd preseason game
Dalvin Cook needed just two carries on Saturday to show the Minnesota Vikings he’s ready for the Sept. 8 season opener against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Vikings apply to host another Super Bowl, NFL Draft
The Minnesota Vikings are pushing hard to host another Super Bowl and hope to host the three-day NFL Draft in Minnesota too. Vikings executive vice president of public affair Lester Bagley confirmed the team has applied to host Super Bowls in 2028, 2029 or 2030 and the NFL Draft in 2024, 2025 or 2026.
Vikings defense gets first look at Kyler Murray Saturday
The Minnesota Vikings defense gets its first look at No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray as the Arizona Cardinals visit U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday.
Vedvik creating competition on Vikings' special teams
Specialist Kaare Vedvik has been a busy man in the week that’s passed since he was brought into Minnesota Vikings Training Camp.
Zimmer says Kyle Sloter 'has to get a lot better'
Mike Zimmer did everything but make it official Tuesday who will be the No. 2 quarterback behind Kirk Cousins. Kyle Sloter has had an impressive preseason, but Zimmer said “There’s a lot of things he has to get better at if he wants to be the back-up quarterback.”
Takeaways: Vikings beat Seahawks, 25-19
After beating the Seahawks 25-19 Sunday night, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is 19-4 in the preseason with Minnesota.
Vikings reserves shine in 25-19 win over Seahawks
The Minnesota Vikings have talked about building a continuity and consistency on offense under the direction of Kevin Stefanski and Gary Kubiak throughout Training Camp. It remains a work in progress through two preseason games.
Vikings add 'sensory inclusive' space at U.S. Bank Stadium
The Minnesota Vikings are adding a new space for children with autism, Down syndrome, and post-traumatic stress disorder, along with other conditions, to relax during games.
Vikings wrap up training camp in Eagan
Players took things easy on Friday as the Vikings wrapped up training camp in Eagan, two days before the team is set to play the Seahawks in their second preseason game.
Vikings look to build on run game success against Seahawks
We don't know if Dalvin Cook will play against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday night, but we do know the Vikings will try to continue to run the football after averaging nearly eight yards per carry against the Saints.
Kaare Vedvik prepared for anything as Vikings' specialist
Kaare Vedvik has only been in Minnesota about 72 hours, but the specialist is willing to do whatever it takes to help the Vikings win football games.