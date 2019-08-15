Vikings parting ways with Laquon Treadwell

The Vikings and the rest of the NFL teams have to trim their rosters to 53 players Saturday by 3 p.m. eastern time. According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, the Vikings are expected to release Treadwell if they can’t work out a trade for him.

Vikings head to Buffalo before roster cuts

For roughly 37 players, Thursday might be the final time they wear Vikings purple in a game situation. The team has to cut from 90 to 53 by Sunday. It’s their last chance to impress the coaching staff, and they’re not the only ones that will be paying attention.

Predicting the Vikings 53-man roster

The reality will hit that an NFL dream might be over for up to 37 players after the Minnesota Vikings play Buffalo in their final preseason game Thursday night.

Vikings apply to host another Super Bowl, NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings are pushing hard to host another Super Bowl and hope to host the three-day NFL Draft in Minnesota too. Vikings executive vice president of public affair Lester Bagley confirmed the team has applied to host Super Bowls in 2028, 2029 or 2030 and the NFL Draft in 2024, 2025 or 2026.

Zimmer says Kyle Sloter 'has to get a lot better'

Mike Zimmer did everything but make it official Tuesday who will be the No. 2 quarterback behind Kirk Cousins. Kyle Sloter has had an impressive preseason, but Zimmer said “There’s a lot of things he has to get better at if he wants to be the back-up quarterback.”

Vikings reserves shine in 25-19 win over Seahawks

The Minnesota Vikings have talked about building a continuity and consistency on offense under the direction of Kevin Stefanski and Gary Kubiak throughout Training Camp. It remains a work in progress through two preseason games.

Vikings wrap up training camp in Eagan

Players took things easy on Friday as the Vikings wrapped up training camp in Eagan, two days before the team is set to play the Seahawks in their second preseason game.