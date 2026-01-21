Is Minnesota cooperating with ICE? What we know

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Washburn County, Burnett County, Douglas County
12
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, West Marshall County, Lake Of The Woods County, East Polk County, Mahnomen County, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, Red Lake County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, West Polk County, South Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, Roseau County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Winona County, Mower County, Fillmore County, Dodge County, Steele County, Goodhue County, Watonwan County, Blue Earth County, Chisago County, Yellow Medicine County, Anoka County, Swift County, Ramsey County, Wright County, Faribault County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, McLeod County, Isanti County, Dakota County, Sibley County, Sherburne County, Lac Qui Parle County, Waseca County, Freeborn County, Brown County, Le Sueur County, Hennepin County, Martin County, Washington County, Rice County, Kandiyohi County, Redwood County, Scott County, Renville County, Buffalo County, Pierce County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Eau Claire County, Polk County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 5:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Stevens County, Todd County, Pope County, Stearns County, Douglas County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Benton County, Kanabec County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Koochiching County
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Houston County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, West Becker County, Wilkin County, Hubbard County, Wadena County, East Otter Tail County, East Becker County, Grant County, West Otter Tail County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, North Itasca County, South Itasca County, Crow Wing County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, Southern Lake/North Shore, North Cass County, Central St. Louis County
Extreme Cold Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Winona County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Mower County, Dodge County, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Itasca County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Le Sueur County, Morrison County, Steele County, Nicollet County, Stevens County, Freeborn County, Renville County, Rice County, Faribault County, Anoka County, Martin County, Dakota County, Sibley County, Goodhue County, Sherburne County, McLeod County, Wright County, Swift County, Stearns County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Washington County, Hennepin County, Chisago County, Blue Earth County, Redwood County, Mille Lacs County, Todd County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Kanabec County, Pope County, Kandiyohi County, Isanti County, Yellow Medicine County, Benton County, Brown County, Douglas County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Buffalo County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County, Eau Claire County, Dunn County, Chippewa County, Pierce County, Barron County, Pepin County, Polk County
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 2:00 PM CST, Rock County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Jackson County, Pipestone County, Lyon County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County
Extreme Cold Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Norman County, North Clearwater County, West Otter Tail County, Wadena County, Clay County, Hubbard County, East Becker County, North Beltrami County, West Marshall County, Roseau County, West Polk County, West Becker County, Mahnomen County, Grant County, Wilkin County, Pennington County, East Polk County, Red Lake County, Lake Of The Woods County, Kittson County, East Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, East Marshall County
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 3:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

Is Minnesota cooperating with ICE? What we know

By
Published  January 21, 2026 6:31pm CST
Immigration
FOX 9
Is Minnesota cooperating with ICE? What we know

Is Minnesota cooperating with ICE? What we know

The Trump administration is spotlighting Minnesota's alleged lack of cooperation with immigration enforcement, but state officials say the comments are misleading because they are indeed working with federal agencies. FOX 9's Corin Hoggard has more.

The Brief

    • The Trump administration claims it sent more immigration officers to Minnesota due to a lack of state cooperation.
    • Homeland Security highlights arrests that often involved state cooperation.
    • Minnesota state prison leaders argue they always coordinate with ICE when releasing inmates.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Trump administration is spotlighting Minnesota's alleged lack of cooperation with immigration enforcement, but state officials say the comments are misleading because they are indeed working with federal agencies.

Minnesota's cooperation with ICE

What we know:

The state of Minnesota works with ICE detainers for prisoners, but county boards set their own rules for jails. Some require judicial review before coordinating, which is beyond the control of Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has blamed Operation Metro Surge on the refusal of Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey to cooperate with ICE. Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell insists, "It's untrue. We cooperate."

Discrepancies in arrest claims

What they're saying:

Noem and surge leaders have accused Minnesota of releasing nearly 470 deportable criminals since President Trump took office. Schnell counters that only 84 inmates with ICE detainers were released in 2025, and in every case, they coordinated with ICE.

DHS claims another 1,360 deportable violent criminals are in Minnesota custody. Prison records indicate about 200 non-citizens in state custody and fewer than 100 in county jails.

The other side:

Federal agents sometimes appear confused about custody status. For instance, Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino mentioned a 20-year-old who was arrested in Cottonwood County, not Minneapolis as he claimed. The sheriff's office says they immediately notified ICE when they found out he would be released soon, but agents couldn't pick him up immediately.

Arrests and misunderstandings

What we know:

ICE agents have faced criticism for their actions, such as breaking into a St. Paul home without a warrant and detaining an American citizen in barely any clothing on a very cold morning. They later issued a wanted poster for two suspects they said they were seeking in that house, one of whom has been in prison for nearly two years. The man’s family says they‘ve lived in the home for two years and they don’t know either of the men.

Schnell notes that the state will release inmates to ICE upon completing their sentences. He also points out that many individuals listed in ICE's "worst of the worst" press releases were handed over by the Department of Corrections.

What we don't know:

The exact reasons for the discrepancies between federal and state reports on the number of deportable criminals in Minnesota remain unclear.

The Source: Information from FOX 9's Corin Hoggard and the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

ImmigrationMinneapolisPolitics