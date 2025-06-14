Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Suspect Vance Boelter sought in connection to shootings

The Brief The person of interest sought in the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers has been identified as Vance Boelter. The person of interest was impersonating a law enforcement officer, and authorities recovered a manifesto with lawmakers' names on it. A manhunt for the suspected shooter is still underway.



A manhunt is underway for 57-year-old Vance Boelter, identified by officials as the person of interest in the targeted shooting of two Minnesota lawmakers.

Suspected shooter identified

The backstory:

Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home. Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot in their Champlin home. Officials say they are out of surgery and are recovering. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said they're cautiously optimistic they'll survive.

What we know:

Authorities are looking for 57-year-old Vance Boelter in connection with the shootings. Officials named him a person of interest Saturday afternoon.

The suspected shooter was impersonating a police officer at the time of the shooting and had a vehicle with emergency lights and sirens. Inside the vehicle, authorities found a manifesto with lawmakers' names on it, as well as papers with No Kings written on it.

The suspected shooter is still not in custody, and a manhunt is underway. Authorities say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Boelter is asked to contact law enforcement.

Who is Vance Boelter?

Boelter was appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2016, then reappointed by Gov. Tim Walz in 2019 as a private sector representative to the governor's workforce development council, with the term expiring in 2023.

Boelter has extensive experience in security operations. His current employment includes being the director of security patrols at Praetorian Guard Security Services, a security company based in the Twin Cities metro. The company provides a variety of armed home security services, including residential security patrols, uniformed armed security and event security services, according to their website.

The company website highlights that Boelter has experience with security situations in Eastern Europe, Africa, North America and the Middle East – including the Gaza Strip. He also worked at the largest U.S. oil refining company, the world’s largest food company headquartered in Switzerland, and the world’s largest convenience retailer based in Japan.

Timeline of what happened

Timeline:

Here's a look at the timeline of what we know so far:

About 2 a.m. on June 14: A 911 call in Champlin was made at about 2 a.m. Saturday. Police then found that Minnesota Sen. Hoffman and his wife had been shot. Both Hoffman and his wife are recovering from gunshot wounds after undergoing surgery at the hospital.

3:35 am.: Brooklyn Park police officers then "proactively" went to the home of Rep. Hortman, authorities say. It was there that they encountered the suspect, who was dressed up as an officer with a fake police vehicle. The suspect opened fire on officers, but the suspect fled.

5:30 a.m.: The shelter-in-place alert was sent at 5:30 a.m. by BPPD for the 3-mile radius around the Edinburgh Golf Course.

Around 9:45 a.m.: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced at a press conference that Hortman and her husband had died after being shot. Walz said they're "cautiously optimistic" about Hoffman and his wife's recovery.

Around 11 a.m.: Authorities and Gov. Walz urged people to not attend any political rallies until the suspect is apprehended.

Around 11:30 a.m.: Champlin authorities say there is no current threat to public safety in the city.

The Associated Press identified Vance Luther Boelter, 57, as the suspect. He was appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2016 and then by Gov. Walz in 2019 to the bipartisan workforce development board. His term expired in 2023.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway and Brooklyn Park is the lead agency. The FBI is assisting in the investigation. Gov. Walz said he has activated the State Emergency Operations Center.

Several people have reportedly been detained and questioned, but no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.