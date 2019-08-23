Live
News
Weather
Sports
Morning
Contests
More
Expand / Collapse search
Watch Live
☰
Search site
News
Local News
National News
World News
Investigators
Politics
Consumer
Weather
FOX 9 Weather App
Forecast
School Closings
Traffic
Sports
Vikings
Gophers
Twins
Wild
Timberwolves
Lynx
United
Morning
Shayne Wells
Garden Guy
Todd Walker
Recipes
Shows
The Jason Show
Enough Said
Vikings Gameday Live
Vikings Live
The PJ Fleck Show
FOX 9 Sports Now
About Us
Contact Us
Contests
Personalities
Jobs at FOX 9
What's On FOX
Advertise
FCC Public File
Sports
post
Josh Doctson calls joining Vikings a 'no-brainer'
post
Tanner Morgan says 'We have a lot of work to do' after beating South Dakota State
post
Zucker, Rudolph host news conference for kids at U of M Masonic Children's Hospital
Vikings News
View More
Josh Doctson calls joining Vikings a 'no-brainer'
Zucker, Rudolph host news conference for kids at U of M Masonic Children's Hospital
Vikings sign former Kirk Cousins teammate Josh Doctson to bolster receiving corps
Preseason hero QB Kyle Sloter among Vikings final roster cuts
View More
Gophers News
View More
Tanner Morgan says 'We have a lot of work to do' after beating South Dakota State
Zucker, Rudolph host news conference for kids at U of M Masonic Children's Hospital
Takeaways: Gophers beat SDSU, 28-21
Gophers WR Rashod Bateman honors late uncle with crazy one-handed TD catch
View More
Twins News
View More
Minnesota Twins host 'Yard Sale' this weekend at Target Field
Zucker, Rudolph host news conference for kids at U of M Masonic Children's Hospital
Twins surpass single-season record for team homeruns with 6 blasts on Saturday
Sports Now: Twins Closer Taylor Rogers talks 'rally squirrel,' players' weekend and bullpen culture
View More
Wild News
View More
Zucker, Rudolph host news conference for kids at U of M Masonic Children's Hospital
MN Wild dog 'Breezer' becomes fast friends with FOX 9 Anchor Randy Meier at the fair
Minnesota Wild hire Bill Guerin as new general manager
Paw-some: Minnesota Wild adopt rescue dog for upcoming season
View More
Minnesota United News
View More
Minnesota soccer fans in awe of visiting USWNT during Allianz Field game
Zucker, Rudolph host news conference for kids at U of M Masonic Children's Hospital
Blaine's National Sports Center plans to open seasonal dome in November
Loons enjoy 6-match win stretch in busy stretch
View More
Timberwolves News
View More
Coach Ryan Saunders stops by the Minnesota State Fair
Timberwolves' Culver checks out Minnesota State Fair
Tyus Jones signs with Memphis Grizzlies
Wolves' Jarrett Culver won't play in NBA Summer League
View More
Lynx News
View More
Zucker, Rudolph host news conference for kids at U of M Masonic Children's Hospital
USWNT members swing by Lynx practice ahead of match in St. Paul
Lynx' Napheesa Collier checks out the Minnesota State Fair
Sims, Collier have Lynx off to promising start
View More