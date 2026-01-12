Your rights if ICE shows up at your door

The Brief The City of Minneapolis is sharing a list of reminders for residents in the event federal immigration agents show up at your door. ICE needs a signed warrant with your name and address to enter your home. If there isn't a valid warrant that the agent shows you, you don't have to let them inside.



In the wake of an increasing number of immigration officers coming to Minnesota following the fatal shooting by ICE of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, the City of Minneapolis is sharing a reminder of your rights if ICE comes to your door.

Your rights if ICE knocks on your door

Local perspective:

According to the city, the Immigrant Law Center is reminding people of their rights if federal immigration agents come to your house. Here they are:

ICE needs a judge-signed warrant with your name and address to come inside.

You can ask the agent to show them the warrant through the window or under the door.

If there isn't a valid warrant, you have the right to keep your door closed.

Dig deeper:

The City of Minneapolis has various resources related to immigration rights in multiple languages.

ICE in Minnesota

What we know:

Tensions have been high in the Twin Cities in recent days following the shooting of Renee Nicole Good at the hands of ICE officer Jonathan Ross. The shooting has sparked protests across the city, including outside the regional ICE headquarters at the Whipple Building at Fort Snelling.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem over the weekend said hundreds more federal law enforcement officials are arriving in Minnesota on Sunday and Monday.

"We're sending more officers today and tomorrow," Noem told host Maria Bartiromo. "They'll arrive, there'll be hundreds more in order to allow our ICE and our Border Patrol individuals that are working in Minneapolis to do so safely. We're going to continue to, if they conduct violent activities against law enforcement, if they impede our operations, that's a crime, and we will hold them accountable to those consequences."

What we don't know:

It's not clear exactly how many officers will be coming to the Twin Cities and exactly where this will put the total head count for federal law enforcement in the metro. In December, the Trump administration launched Operation Metro Surge, bringing more than 100 federal agents into the Twin Cities.

In January, the Department of Homeland Security launched a new 30-day surge, this time bringing a reported force of 1,500 ICE officers and 600 Homeland Security investigators into the state with an aim at tackling fraud. Friday, FOX News reported that Border Patrol was set to add as many as 1,000 of its agents on the ground in Minneapolis as well. It's possible some or all of the hundreds that Noem referenced are the reported Border Patrol agents being deployed.

What they're saying:

Homeland Security has defended the surge by showing some of the worst offenders that have been arrested in Minnesota. On a website dubbed "Worst of the Worst," federal officials include dozens of profiles with information on the worst offenders arrested by ICE in Minnesota.

Offenses range from murder to sexual abuse against children and the list includes gang members including individuals allegedly associated with the notorious Tren de Aragua.