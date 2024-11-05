Live Minnesota election results: Key races in MN

Here's a roundup of all the key races in Minnesota on Election Day.

The presidential race features Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, with Minnesota's 10 electoral votes on the line. Minnesota typically votes Democratic for president, with the state not having voted Republican since 1972.

Results for president will start to come in after polls close at 8 p.m. You can find results below or by clicking here.

Find results by county here.

Lottery revenue ballot measure election results

Minnesotans are asked on their ballots if the state should continue to put lottery dollars towards the environment. This was first approved by voters in 1988.

You can find results below and by clicking here. See a county breakdown of how people voted here.

US Senate: Amy Klobuchar vs. Royce White election results

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is facing off against Republican Royce White in the U.S. Senate race. Klobuchar was elected to the Senate in 2006.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is facing off against Republican Royce White in the U.S. Senate race. Klobuchar was elected to the Senate in 2006.

Brad Finstad vs. Rachel Bohman in CD-1 election results

Incumbent Brad Finstad is facing off against Democrat Rachel Bohman in Minnesota’s First Congressional District race.

Incumbent Brad Finstad is facing off against Democrat Rachel Bohman in Minnesota's First Congressional District race.

Angie Craig vs. Joe Teirab in CD-2 election results

Incumbent Angie Craig is facing a challenge from Republican Joe Teirab in Minnesota's Second Congressional District.

Incumbent Angie Craig is facing a challenge from Republican Joe Teirab in Minnesota's Second Congressional District.

Kelly Morrison vs. Tad Jude in CD-3 election results

Democrat Kelly Morrison is facing Republican Tad Jude in Minnesota's Third Congressional District Race.

Democrat Kelly Morrison is facing Republican Tad Jude in Minnesota's Third Congressional District Race.

Betty McCollum vs. May Lor Xiong in CD-4 election results

Incumbent Betty McCollum is facing a challenge from Republican May Lor Xiong in Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District.

Incumbent Betty McCollum is facing a challenge from Republican May Lor Xiong in Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District.

Ilhan Omar vs. Dalia al-Aqidi in CD-5 election results

Incumbent Ilhan Omar is facing off against Republican challenger Dalia al-Aqidi in Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District.

Incumbent Ilhan Omar is facing off against Republican challenger Dalia al-Aqidi in Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District.

Tom Emmer vs. Jeanne Hendricks in CD-6 election results

Incumbent Tom Emmer is facing another challenge from Democrat Jeanne Hendricks for his seat in Minnesota's Sixth Congressional.

Incumbent Tom Emmer is facing another challenge from Democrat Jeanne Hendricks for his seat in Minnesota's Sixth Congressional.

Michelle Fischbach vs. AJ Peters in CD-7 election results

Incumbent Michelle Fischbach is facing a challenge from Democrat AJ John Peters in Minnesota's Seventh Congressional District. CD-7 includes a large area of western Minnesota.

Incumbent Michelle Fischbach is facing a challenge from Democrat AJ John Peters in Minnesota's Seventh Congressional District. CD-7 includes a large area of western Minnesota.

Pete Stauber vs. Jennifer Schultz in CD-8 election results

Incumbent Pete Stauber is facing challenger Jennifer Schultz in Minnesota's Eighth Congressional District.

Incumbent Pete Stauber is facing challenger Jennifer Schultz in Minnesota's Eighth Congressional District.

St. Paul ballot questions election results

St. Paul voters will weigh two ballot questions:

Should the city authorize a property tax levy to pay for early learning subsidies for low-income families?

Should the city move elections for mayor and city council to presidential election years?

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find results here.

Anoka ballot question election results

A ballot question in Anoka asks residents whether the city should implement a residential solid waste, recycling, and yard waste collection system.

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find results here.

Bloomington ballot question election results

Bloomington voters will decide on whether to repeal ranked-choice voting for local elections.

Bloomington voters will decide on whether to repeal ranked-choice voting for local elections.

Rochester election results

Voters in Rochester will decide on a $19 million school funding referendum on Nov. 5, along with electing the next president. The measure aims to prevent school closures and staff cuts but would raise property taxes, a tough sell for some residents. If approved, property taxes on a $350,000 home would rise by $29 per month.

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find results here.

Kathleen Fawke vs. Ann Johnson Stewart in Senate District 45 election results

Republican Kathleen Fowke and Democrat Ann Johnson Stewart are competing in a special election for Senate District 45. The winner of the race will determine if Republicans or Democrats control the Minnesota Senate. This special election comes after Democrat Kelly Morrison vacated her seat to run for Congress in Minnesota's Third Congressional District.

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. You can find live election results and background on the race here.

St. Cloud election results

In St. Cloud, the city's mayor and three council seats are both on the ballot.

Longtime St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis announced in April he wouldn't seek reelection, after serving the city for nearly two decades. Mike Conway and Jake Anderson are both running to fill the seat.

For the city council, there are six candidates on the ballot for three at-large seats:

Omar Abdullahi Podi

George Hontos

Scott Brodeen

Mark Johnson

Hudda Ibrahim

Tami Calhoun

There are also two ballot questions for St. Cloud residents:

Question 1: Authorizing $43.5 million in bonds to pay for building a new fire station and other public safety improvements.

Question 2: Changing the city charter to move mayoral and city council elections to odd-numbered years, starting in 2029.

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. You can find live election results and background on the race here.

Minnesota House election results

All 134 Minnesota House seats are up for grabs on Tuesday. Democrats are hoping to maintain their majority in the House, which they've had since 2018, though that majority dwindled to six seats in 2020.

Results for Minnesota House races will start to come in after polls close at 8 p.m. You can find results below or by clicking here.