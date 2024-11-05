Live Minnesota election results: Brad Finstad vs. Rachel Bohman in CD1

The Brief Incumbent Brad Finstad is facing off against Democrat Rachel Bohman in Minnesota’s First Congressional District race. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.



Incumbent Republican Brad Finstad is facing off against Democrat Rachel Bohman in Minnesota’s First Congressional District race.

During the U.S. House primary, Bohman was named the Democratic nominee in an uncontested race. Incumbent Finstad won the Republican nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives, beating two other opponents by securing 91% of the vote.

Finstad has served in Congress since August 2022, when he won a special election.

Results for Minnesota's First Congressional District will start to come in when polls close at 8 p.m.

Who is Brad Finstad?

During his time in office, Finstad served on the Agriculture Committee and three related subcommittees, one of which he was the chairman. He also served on the Armed Services Committee and two related subcommittees.

The Representative served on four congressional caucuses, including the Republican Study Committee, Main Street Caucus, Congressional Western Caucus and Congressional Biofuels Caucus.

Finstad’s top campaign issues include agriculture, armed services, the economy, education, energy, health, and veteran affairs, according to his campaign website.

Who is Rachel Bohman?

Bohman worked as the Head of Election for Hennepin County before moving back to Rochester, where she served as an assistant county attorney and was elected to the Rochester Township Board.

Her campaign focused on healthcare issues, supporting local businesses, farming, environmental concerns, immigration, public safety, lowering the cost of essential goods, and women’s reproductive rights.