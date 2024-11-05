Live Minnesota election results: Pete Stauber vs. Jennifer Schultz in CD8

The Brief Incumbent Pete Stauber is facing challenger Jennifer Schultz in Minnesota's Eighth Congressional District. Stauber has held the northeastern Minnesota congressional seat since 2019.



Republican incumbent Pete Stauber is facing off against Democrat Jennifer Schultz in Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District, which includes a large portion of northeast Minnesota.

Background on the race

Stauber won the Republican primary with 90.5% of the vote against Harry Welty. Schultz won the Democratic primary against John Munter, securing 91% of the vote.

This is the second time Schultz and Stauber have faced off against each other. In 2022, Stauber beat out Schultz, continuing to hold the seat.

Who is Pete Stauber?

Stauber served on the House Transportation and Infrastructure, Small Business, and Natural Resources committees. Stauber served on the Natural Resources committee and was the Chairman of the subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources.

Before becoming a member of Congress, Stauber was the St. Louis County Commissioner, and a City Councilor in Hermantown, and was a Duluth police officer for over 20 years.

Stauber’s campaign focused on inflation, border security, American energy, Second Amendment rights, and more.

Who is Jennifer Schultz?

Schultz has lived in Duluth for 20 years. She served in the Minnesota House of Representatives in St. Louis County from 2015 until 2022, when she retired from the House.

While in office as a state representative, Schultz served on several committees. Most recently, right before her retirement, she was the chair of the Human Services Finance and Policy committee, and the committees of House Redistricting, Ways and Means, House Taxes and more.

Schultz was the Co-Director Health Care Management Program and was a Professor of Economics at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Schultz’s campaign focused on reproductive rights, supporting working families, Social Security and Medicare, mining, climate change and more.