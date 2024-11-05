Live Minnesota election results: Presidential results by county

The Brief Ten electoral votes are up for grabs in Minnesota. Results of how Minnesotans voted for president will start to come in after polls close at 8 p.m. Minnesota typically votes Democrat for president, not having voted Republican since 1972.



Voters in Minnesota will decide on Nov. 5 how to award the state's 10 electoral votes, including whether to promote Gov. Tim Walz to vice president.

Here's a look at how each county in Minnesota voted for president.

Live results for president in Minnesota, by county

Results for how Minnesotans voted for president, broken down by county, will start to come in after polls close after 8 p.m. on Tuesday. You can find the results below or by clicking here.

The race for president in Minnesota

Ten presidential electoral votes are up for grabs in Minnesota on Election Day.

The state was briefly seen as a possible battleground state in the 2024 election, but that was until Vice President Kamala Harris picked Walz as her running mate and nudged Minnesota back to a safer Democratic state.

Former President Donald Trump narrowly missed winning Minnesota in his two previous presidential campaigns. He came within 1.5 percentage points of victory in 2016, when he won Wisconsin and Michigan. Before Walz was named to the Democratic ticket, he suggested he could win the state, but he hasn't paid a visit to the state since.

Though Minnesota was close to swinging Republican for Trump, the state has a long history of backing Democrats for president. The last time it voted Republican for president was Richard Nixon in 1972.