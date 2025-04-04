Driver arrested after police pursuit, foot chase in Monticello
MONTICELLO, MInn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say a 40-year-old man was arrested Friday after a police chase resulted in his vehicle leaving Interstate 94 in Monticello.
What happened
The backstory:
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says it initiated a traffic stop for a moving violationand equipment violations at about 9:30 a.m. near Highway 25 and School Boulevard in Monticello.
The driver fled from authorities, and a short pursuit ensued.
The driver fled on eastbound I-94 and left the road east of Fallon Avenue. The man then fled on foot into the area of East Broadway and Meadow Oak Lane. Authorities deployed a K9 unit and unmanned aerial vehicles, and spotted the suspect hiding in the 2600 block of Meadow Oak Lane.
The suspect was arrested for felony fleeing in a motor vehicle.
What we don't know:
What led up to authorities initiating the traffic stop.
What’s next
Timeline:
Authorities say other charges may be pending against the driver, including several outstanding warrants.
The Source: Information was provided by the Wright County Sheriff's Office.