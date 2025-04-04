Driver arrested after police pursuit, foot chase in Monticello

article

The Brief Authorities say a 40-year-old man was arrested after a pursuit in Monticello Friday morning. The vehicle went onto Interstate 94 before leaving the road. The driver was arrested after foot pursuit. It's unclear why the traffic stop was initiated.



Authorities say a 40-year-old man was arrested Friday after a police chase resulted in his vehicle leaving Interstate 94 in Monticello.

What happened

The backstory:

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says it initiated a traffic stop for a moving violationand equipment violations at about 9:30 a.m. near Highway 25 and School Boulevard in Monticello.

The driver fled from authorities, and a short pursuit ensued.

The driver fled on eastbound I-94 and left the road east of Fallon Avenue. The man then fled on foot into the area of East Broadway and Meadow Oak Lane. Authorities deployed a K9 unit and unmanned aerial vehicles, and spotted the suspect hiding in the 2600 block of Meadow Oak Lane.

The suspect was arrested for felony fleeing in a motor vehicle.

What we don't know:

What led up to authorities initiating the traffic stop.

What’s next

Timeline:

Authorities say other charges may be pending against the driver, including several outstanding warrants.