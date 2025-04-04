Expand / Collapse search

Driver arrested after police pursuit, foot chase in Monticello

Published  April 4, 2025 3:11pm CDT
Monticello
FOX 9
The Brief

    • Authorities say a 40-year-old man was arrested after a pursuit in Monticello Friday morning.
    • The vehicle went onto Interstate 94 before leaving the road. The driver was arrested after foot pursuit.
    • It's unclear why the traffic stop was initiated.

MONTICELLO, MInn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say a 40-year-old man was arrested Friday after a police chase resulted in his vehicle leaving Interstate 94 in Monticello.

What happened

The backstory:

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says it initiated a traffic stop for a moving violationand equipment violations at about 9:30 a.m. near Highway 25 and School Boulevard in Monticello. 

The driver fled from authorities, and a short pursuit ensued.

The driver fled on eastbound I-94 and left the road east of Fallon Avenue. The man then fled on foot into the area of East Broadway and Meadow Oak Lane. Authorities deployed a K9 unit and unmanned aerial vehicles, and spotted the suspect hiding in the 2600 block of Meadow Oak Lane.

The suspect was arrested for felony fleeing in a motor vehicle.

What we don't know:

What led up to authorities initiating the traffic stop.

What’s next

Timeline:

Authorities say other charges may be pending against the driver, including several outstanding warrants.

The Source: Information was provided by the Wright County Sheriff's Office.

