Live Minnesota election results: Tom Emmer vs. Jeanne Hendricks in CD6

The Brief Republican incumbent Tom Emmer is facing another challenge from Democrat Jeanne Hendricks for his seat in Congress. Emmer has represented Minnesota's Sixth Congressional District since 2015.



Background on the race

Emmer and Hendricks have faced off against each other before. Emmer defeated a challenge from Hendricks in 2022 by a wide margin of 60% to 37.8% of the vote.

Who is Tom Emmer?

Emmer, who was elected House Majority Whip in 2022, ran on a platform of health insurance reform, education, national security and mental health. He won his primary with 87% of the vote.

Earlier this year, Emmer introduced a bill that would increase the number of psychiatric beds in the state and increase availability. The goal of the bill is to increase access to mental health treatment and has seen bipartisan support.

He was considered for the role of Speaker of the House in 2023 but withdrew his bid after comments made by former President Donald Trump.

During this year’s Republican National Convention, Emmer spoke on the importance of security, highlighting the destruction during the Minneapolis riots of 2020.

He currently serves on the House Financial Services Committee and is a member of the House Republican Steering Committee.

Emmer’s political career began when he served in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2004-2008. He was then sworn into office in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2015.

Shortly after, he made an effort to end the trade embargo with Cuba, traveling to the country in 2016 with President Barack Obama and Minnesota U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Emmer has seven children and married his wife Jacquie more than 30 years ago.

He graduated from William Mitchell College of Law and spent several years practicing as a trial attorney before founding his own law firm.

Emmer also coached hockey and served on the city councils of both Independence and Delano.

Who is Jeanne Hendricks?

Hendricks ran on a platform of women’s rights, protecting the environment and expanding health care access through universal basic coverage.

Hendricks won her primary with 83.8% of the vote.

Hendricks comes from a medical background, working as a nurse anesthetist for the past 30 years.

She was born in Canton, South Dakota, and credits her parents for instilling a strong work ethic and the importance of service to the community. She graduated from Winona State University and has two grown children.