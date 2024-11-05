Live Minnesota election results: Angie Craig vs. Joe Teirab in CD2

The Brief Democrat Angie Craig is facing a challenge from Republican Joe Teirab in Minnesota's Second Congressional District. Results are expected to start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m.



Live results for Minnesota's CD-2

Results for Minnesota's Second Congressional District will start to come in after polls close at 8 p.m.

Background on the race

Minnesota's Second Congressional District race is one of the more closely watched Minnesota congressional races in the country, with Republicans hoping they can flip it.

Craig won the Democratic primary for Minnesota’s Second Congressional District after the U.S. House primary, beating out Marc Ives with 91% of the vote.

Teirab won the Republican primary for U.S. House, winning 76% of the vote. He faced a challenge from attorney Tayler Rahm, who announced in July he was suspending his campaign to serve as a senior advisor for former President Donald Trump’s Minnesota campaign, but still remained on the ballot.

Who is Angie Craig?

Craig has served as the U.S. representative for Minnesota’s Second Congressional District since she was elected into office in 2018, after beating Republican incumbent Jason Lewis.

Craig currently serves on the House Committee on Agriculture, with subcommittees on commodity exchanges, energy and credit and general farm commodities and risk management.

Craig also serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, with subcommittees on communications, technology and health.

The representative’s campaign focused on protecting reproductive rights, supporting public safety and law enforcement, lowering costs for working families, the environment, expanding access and lowering health care costs, gun safety and more.

Who is Joe Teirab?

Teirab worked as an Assistant County Attorney after he served in the Marine Corps for over four years.

He then worked as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, prosecuting federal crimes in Minnesota.

Teirab had the support of former President Donald Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson and the National Republican Congressional Committee.

His campaign focused on securing the border and immigration reform, promoting economic growth and reducing inflation, improving public safety, supporting farmers and the rural community and more.

Teirab’s campaign website says that he opposes a federal abortion ban, stating that the federal government shouldn’t dictate what state’s abortion policies should be. He instead supports policies that would protect IVF, make adoption and foster care more affordable.

If elected, this would be the first time he has been elected to a political office.