Minnesota State Fair’s Kickoff to Summer returns in 2025

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  April 2, 2025 9:20am CDT
Minnesota State Fair
FOX 9
article

2024 Minnesota State Fair. (Madison Hunter/FOX 9) (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • The Kickoff to Summer at the Minnesota State Fair is returning for its fifth year.
    • The event will run from May 22-25. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 4.
    • New vendors this year include Minneapple Pie, El Burrito Mercado and Jersey Jo’s.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair’s Kickoff to Summer is returning for its fifth year. 

Kickoff to Summer at the Fair

What to expect:

The mini Great Minnesota Get-Together will run from May 22-25 and includes nearly 40 State Fair food and drink vendors. New vendors this year include Minneapple Pie, El Burrito Mercado and Jersey Jo’s.

Enjoy live music, shopping, a one-of-a-kind puzzle hunt, Giant Slide rides, yard games, history tours, a 5K run, and more. 

Ticket information:

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 4, via etix. Admission is $13 in advance or $16 at the door. Each ticket is valid for a specific day. Children 4 and under are free and do not need a ticket. Parking for the event is also free.

The Kickoff to Summer at the Fair will be open: 

  • Thursday, May 22: 4-9 p.m.
  • Friday, May 23: 4-9 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 24: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 25: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To see what food vendors will be at the event, click here. For more information about Kickoff to Summer, click here.

The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 21 to Labor Day, Sept. 1. 

The Source: Information taken from the Minnesota State Fair Kickoff to Summer website. 

