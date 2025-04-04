I-94 weekend closure: Construction closing lanes, ramps in Minneapolis

The Brief Several Interstate 94 entrance ramps will close this weekend as construction crews focus on bridge maintenance. Some ramp closures and lane reductions will last for weeks or months as crews work on bridge maintenance projects. Crews are expected to wrap up the work later in the fall.



Spring is in the air, meaning state road construction is kicking into full gear as the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) plans to shift traffic for multiple bridge maintenance projects.

The projects will involve Interstate 94 entrance ramps from Interstate 35W and Interstate 35E as well as exit ramps that will be closed for weeks or months.

Interstate 94 construction projects

Local perspective:

MnDOT officials say the eastbound lanes of I-94 will fully close at 10 p.m. Friday, while the westbound lanes will be reduced to three lanes between 11th Avenue South and Franklin Avenue Southwest.

Many I-94 entrance ramps will also close on Friday night, with the following closures planned to start at 9 p.m. on April 4:

The ramp from I-35W to eastbound I-94 will close until 5 a.m. on Monday, April 7. Drivers can get around the closure by taking northbound I-35W to eastbound Highway 36, then to southbound I-35E before getting to eastbound I-94.

The ramp from South 6th Street to eastbound I-94 will close until late April. Drivers can detour through northbound 11th Avenue South to get to eastbound Washington Avenue South and then to southbound Cedar Avenue to reach eastbound I-94.

The ramp from Huron Boulevard to eastbound I-94 will be closed through June. Drivers can take eastbound University Avenue Southwest to get to southbound North Eustis Street, then to eastbound Franklin Avenue and finally to eastbound I-94.

The ramp from Huron Boulevard to westbound I-94 will be closed through June. Drivers can use westbound University Avenue Southwest to reach northbound Southeast Oak Street, then westbound Southeast 4th Street, and southbound I-35W to get to westbound I-94.

Westbound I-94 will then be reduced down to two lanes at 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 6, to allow crews to repaint pavement markings. That same afternoon, at 3 p.m., westbound I-94 will be down to a single lane of traffic with the following ramp closures:

Westbound I-94 to South 7th Street will be closed until Saturday, May 17. Drivers can take westbound I-94 to get to northbound Cedar Avenue, to get to westbound Washington Avenue South, then southbound 11th Avenue South to reach South 7th Street.

Westbound I-94 to Riverside Avenue will be closed until June. Drivers can bypass the closure by taking westbound I-94 to northbound Cedar Avenue and then Riverside Avenue.

Riverside Avenue/Butler Place South to westbound I-94 will be closed through June. Drivers can detour through southbound 25th Avenue South to get to westbound East Franklin Avenue, then southbound Cedar Avenue to get to northbound Highway 55 before reaching westbound I-94.

MnDOT officials say when I-94 does reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday morning, it won't be the same as before, as just two lanes in each direction will be open between I-35W and Huron Boulevard through June.

What's next:

Construction crews are expected to shift their work to eastbound I-94 this summer.

Drivers are advised to expect fewer traffic lanes and more ramp closures throughout the fall.

MnDOT officials say the goal is to have five bridges along I-94 to have a smoother and safer riding surface by fall 2025.

This schedule is weather-dependent, with state officials warning project plans could change.

Dig deeper:

More information on I-94 projects can be found on the MnDOT website here.

Real-time traffic updates across Minnesota can be found on MnDOT's 511 map here.