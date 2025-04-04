Minnesota weather: Tranquil and mainly cloudy Friday; much brighter weekend

The Brief The workweek wraps up on a tranquil note with more seasonable temperatures. A sprinkle or flurry is possible in the metro area on Friday night. The weekend brings more sunshine, though Saturday will be cooler and breezy, while Sunday brings warmer temperatures and calmer conditions.



Friday will be a mostly cloudy day with a high of around 50 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.

Friday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Friday begins with some patchy sunshine, but the cloud cover will increase from the southwest, leading to a mostly cloudy afternoon. Winds remain calm from the southeast at around 5 mph.

Temperatures are closer to seasonable in the metro with a high of around 50 degrees. Western and northern parts of the state are a bit cooler, with highs in the 30s and lower 40s.

By the late afternoon, a rain-snow mix will move into western Minnesota and attempt to push east, bringing the chance of a sprinkle or flurry to the Twin Cities metro by Friday evening.

Overnight, temperatures will dip below freezing and winds pick up out of the north and west, setting the stage for a breezy day on Saturday.

Sunnier and warmer days ahead

Weekend forecast:

Clouds will clear overnight for a mostly sunny, but chilly day on Saturday. Temperatures will be below average with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Sunday is looking much nicer with calmer winds, plenty of sunshine and seasonable highs in the low 50s.

Week ahead:

Temperatures are cooler again on Monday with highs in the upper 30s and breezy conditions. A warming trend begins on Tuesday with temperatures climbing back into the 60s by midweek.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)