High school hockey coach recovering from devastating brain injury

The Brief A high school hockey coach is home after falling on the ice during a hockey practice. He was in the ICU and went to Chicago for rehab. Now he wants to encourage other high school hockey coaches to wear a helmet on the ice.



A police officer and high school hockey coach is now home after a devastating brain injury on the ice. He says he’s thankful to be alive, and now he’s on a mission to keep others safe on the ice.

Hockey coach recovers from brain injury

What we know:

Holy Family hockey coach Jason Jensen is thankful for all of the community support. As a Lakeville Police Lieutenant, he is used to seeing people in their worst moments, but now he has a different view on the other side.

"The first three days were, were pretty tough. And if I told you I was 100% certain that I would live through it, I'd probably lying to you," Jason said.

It's a moment Jason Jensen doesn't remember

What they're saying:

Jason was coaching a hockey practice back in January when he fell and hit his head on the ice. The fall fractured his skull, which led to bleeding in his brain.

"I don't remember getting hit, I don't remember the injury, I don't remember the ambulance ride, I don't remember the surgeries," Jensen said.

After being in the ICU he went to Chicago for rehab. That’s when he started remembering what happened. Jason had to re-learn how to stand, walk, and balance.

"I think it was seven millimeters is where my brain had shifted off of the normal spot where it is, and on top of which the frontal lobe sustained some damage," said Jensen.

Encouraging other coaches to wear a helmet

Putting on a helmet:

Now he’s advocating for other high school hockey coaches to wear a helmet.

"By wearing a helmet, that I took for granted as well, that I think saves families some heartache, and would probably have saved my family two months with me not around," Jensen said.

Currently it's not required for high school hockey coaches to wear a helmet in Minnesota. After Jason’s fall, both Holy Family and Chanhassen made it mandatory for coaches to use helmets.

"I want to see my kids both graduate high school. I want to see them get married. I want to see grandkids if that's an option at some point," Jensen said.

Still on the road to 100 percent

What's next:

Jason credits his wife Kelly a lot. He still has to work on his balance and speech. Jason says he’s about 85 percent of the way back. He did say when he does get back on the ice, he will always wear a helmet.